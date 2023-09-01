Trip World DX Launches in September for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Sunsoft announced Trip World DX will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in September. It is the first title in a lineup of re-releases using Limited Run Games' Carbon Engine.

Read details on the game below:

The Carbon Engine allows for supreme accuracy in retro game emulation and gorgeous modern presentation to create a brand-new experience for timeless classics.

One of SUNSOFT’s finest original titles, Trip World marks the peak of the company’s illustrious 8-bit legacy.

In the classic Trip World, you take part in a globetrotting adventure through Trip World, a land filled with endearing creatures and mythical beings, as the bunny-like hero Yakopoo. A showstopper on its original handheld hardware, Trip World features some of the finest graphics and music ever heard in a video game in this form factor. The quality of its presentation is matched perfectly by the spot-on game mechanics and atmospheric level design that encourages the player to take part and enjoy the many sights of Trip World rather than rush through and beat it.

Complimenting this fantastic re-release, Trip World DX includes a variety of features that provide never-before-seen content and context to what makes this game such an incredible release of its time, including a music player with remastered audio and arrangements, original design documents, cameo appearance designs, and video interviews.

Trip World DX is not just a name; it also signals the most exciting aspect of this incredible re release. Alongside original director Yuichi Ueda, the Carbon Engine team sought to realize a long-term dream for the director by developing a brand new colorized version of Trip World! Trip World DX is not just smoke and mirrors, nor simulated. This is a ground-up port of the game to spec for the Color handheld, with full compatibility on original hardware! What was once only in the planning stages in the 1990s is now fully realized and available thanks to the combined efforts of SUNSOFT, Limited Run Games, and the Carbon Engine.

This incredible package includes the following:

The original handheld version of Trip World.

Trip World. A brand new color version: Trip World DX!

Trip World DX! Museum mode containing never-before-seen design documents, video interviews with the original developer, music video, box scans, and much more.

Music player featuring original remastered audio tracks, brand new arrangements, and a surprise track from another cult SUNSOFT classic title!

Sleek new presentation and art.

Developed and designed alongside classic SUNSOFT director Yuichi Ueda.

