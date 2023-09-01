Rainbow Moon Headed to Switch in Early 2024 - News

Publisher eastasiasoft and developer SideQuest Studios announced Rainbow Moon will launch for the Nintendo Switch in early 2024.

The game first released for the PlayStation 3 in July 2012, for the PlayStation Vita in December 2013, and for the PlayStation 4 in February 2016.

Cursed by his arch-rival, Baldren finds himself warped to Rainbow Moon. And to make things worse, Baldren isn’t only stranded in an unknown place; he has also opened a dimensional gate out of which troops of monsters are crawling, turning this once peaceful planet into a real hell. There’s only one thing for our brave hero to do: He has to seal the gate and warp himself back to his home planet.

Embark on an epic adventure that leads you through a beautiful, isometric, open world with detailed high-definition visuals. Rainbow Moon is a role-playing game with a strong emphasis on exploration, character development, and turn-based battles. Six playable main characters with upgradeable weapons, armor, and accessories; about 120 special skills and more than 20 challenging dungeons are awaiting you in a fascinating story that lasts over 40 hours.

Rainbow Moon for Nintendo Switch includes all the latest updates as well as a newly added gameplay features.

