Bish Bash Bots Arrives October 19 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 378 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Firestoke and developer Catastrophic_Overload announced will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 19.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Bish Bash Bots is a unique mix of casual tower defense strategy and all-out brawling action. Team up in couch cooperative / online play or go it alone to save the world.

In a cartoony take on the distant future, robots have become an integral part of everyday life. But everything changes when the bots, seemingly for no reason, malfunction, revolt against their makers, and start stealing all of the world’s technology.

Amongst the chaos, a ragtag team of unlikely heroes step up to save humanity. Armed with their respective skills, our heroes have set out on a grand adventure to reset the robots and save the world. Build upgradable turrets, unlock new gadgets and bash bots with giant hammers.

Journey across the world through vibrant and colourful biomes. Use strategy to defend against swarms of robots and save humanity!

Key Features:

Dynamic Enemies – Large swarms of enemies that navigate dynamically – can be pushed, shoved and bashed around by players and turrets.

– Large swarms of enemies that navigate dynamically – can be pushed, shoved and bashed around by players and turrets. Strategy Meets Brawling – A unique mix of casual tower defense strategy and all-out brawling action. Swing giant hammers, run, and jump around vibrant levels and figure out how best to use your turrets against the incoming waves of bots.

– A unique mix of casual tower defense strategy and all-out brawling action. Swing giant hammers, run, and jump around vibrant levels and figure out how best to use your turrets against the incoming waves of bots. Play With Friends or Solo – Designed to be fun both in cooperative multiplayer and single player. Play online or locally up to four players. You can also play with any combination of online and local players together.

– Designed to be fun both in cooperative multiplayer and single player. Play online or locally up to four players. You can also play with any combination of online and local players together. Level Variety – Travel the futuristic world through 32 vibrant and varied levels. Contend with unique challenges across eight biomes—from the Volcano overheating your turrets to the mutant plants grabbing players in the Jungle.

– Travel the futuristic world through 32 vibrant and varied levels. Contend with unique challenges across eight biomes—from the Volcano overheating your turrets to the mutant plants grabbing players in the Jungle. Unlock New Tech – Add new turrets and gadgets to your collection as you progress through the world. Use them to combat the variety of unique bots. Complete challenges to unlock new cosmetics.

– Add new turrets and gadgets to your collection as you progress through the world. Use them to combat the variety of unique bots. Complete challenges to unlock new cosmetics. Never a Dull Moment – Players are always in the action, not just waiting for events to play out. Build and upgrade turrets, collect scrap, bash bots, and use unique special turrets in your fight to save the world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles