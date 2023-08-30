Psychological Horror Game Lempo Arrives September 7 for PS5 and PC - News

/ 677 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher PID Games and developer One Trick Entertainment announced the psychological horror game, Lempo, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on September 7.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Lempo is a psychological horror game inspired by Finnish mythology in which you play as Paul, your casual 9 to 5 guy, lost in a forest after his day of work. Uncover stories of people who were trapped in Metsanpeitto before. Make use of what little items you come by to find out what’s happening in this eerie place and go back to your peaceful life before this malevolent forest consumes you.

“Sometimes you get truly lost. That’s when you call someone, and they send rescue people to get you. But what if they can’t find you? What if you are so lost, it is impossible for them to find you. Do you believe in fantasy worlds? I didn’t either. Until I found myself in one.”

Explore Lempo‘s Mystical Forest

Venture into Metsanpeitto’s ominous darkness, illuminating your path with a lighter and flashlight as you search for items and unravel mysteries. Remember not to rush; the compass is your key to escaping this cursed woodland.

Rooted in Finnish Mythology

Lempo‘s narrative unfolds in Metsanpeitto, a realm sustained by the energy of souls. Be cautious; this isn’t a place for mere mortals. Metsanpeitto defies the laws of our world, introducing you to beings beyond imagination.

A Harrowing Psychological Nightmare

Immerse yourself in Lempo‘s nightmarish world, where chilling visuals and eerie sounds blur the line between reality and the unknown. To break free from this eerie forest, you’ll confront unspeakable events and entities.

Unraveling Lempo’s Secrets

Escaping isn’t about combat; it’s about solving intricate puzzles scattered throughout Metsanpeitto. Dive deep into the enigmas of this realm, piecing together every puzzle you encounter.

Will You Emerge Intact?

The ultimate question looms—can you escape Metsanpeitto physically and mentally unscathed?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles