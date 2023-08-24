PlayStation Acquires Gaming Headphone Company Audeze - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it has entered an agreement to acquire audio technology brand and high-end gaming headphones company Audeze.

PlayStation says the acquisition will strengthen their "efforts to continue innovating when it comes to the audio experience of PlayStation games."

Audeze will continue to operate independently and develop for multiple platforms, while also benefiting from being part of the PlayStation ecosystem.

"Audeze is a premier brand for headphones, and this acquisition highlights Sony Interactive’s focus on innovation and providing the best audio experience to PlayStation players," said Sony Interactive Entertainment Senior Vice President of Platform Experience Hideaki Nishino.

"We’re excited to bring Audeze’s expertise into the PlayStation ecosystem, building on the great strides we’ve made with PlayStation 5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech and the Pulse 3D wireless headset."

Audeze CEO Sankar Thiagasamudram added, "Sony Interactive provides Audeze with a unique opportunity to scale our business, as we continue with our mission to deliver best-in-class headphones to recording professionals, audiophiles, and gamers. We’re also looking forward to contributing to Sony Interactive’s efforts to take PlayStation audio experiences to the next level."

