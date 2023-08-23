S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl Launches in Q1 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Developer GSC Game World announced S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

Welcome to the Zone

An area of exclusion around the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Brimming with radiation, mutants, and anomalies, it continually lures adventurers from beyond its perimeter.

Bounty hunters dwell deep into the Zone, drawn by its hidden treasures and enigmatic mysteries. These people are known as stalkers. Are you ready to become one of them?

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a brand-new entry in the legendary series, enjoyed by millions of players worldwide.

The unique combination of first-person shooter, immersive sim, and horror is back. Immerse yourself in the intricately detailed open world, accompanied by next-gen graphics and a rich narrative, all enveloped within the intense atmosphere of a deadly adventure. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl aims to be the pinnacle S.T.A.L.K.E.R. experience, featuring a unique, distinctive world and a story that is shaped by the player s choices.

Play a major part in a branching cinematic story that unfolds in the setting of a local post-apocalyptic dark science fiction landscape.

Experience one-of-a-kind gameplay, featuring the elements of a first-person shooter, immersive sim, and horror.

one-of-a-kind gameplay, featuring the elements of a first-person shooter, immersive sim, and horror. Survival mechanics that hinge on searching for crucial and valuable supplies: food, drinks, meds to survive the harsh conditions, (un)natural hazards and hostile locals.

mechanics that hinge on searching for crucial and valuable supplies: food, drinks, meds to survive the harsh conditions, (un)natural hazards and hostile locals. Shed light on the dark secrets of these lands, hunt mutants, and explore the mysterious anomalies in search of precious artifacts with game changing affinities.

Try to survive in tactical firefights against various enemies and more than 30 firearm models, yours to upgrade and customize.

Experience benchmark-setting graphics powered by the Unreal Engine 5.

