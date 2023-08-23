Persona 3 Reload Launches February 2, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

ATLUS announced Persona 3 Reload will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store worldwide on February 2, 2024.

Read details on the different editions of the game below:

Physical Editions

Standard Edition ($69.99) Base Game

($69.99) Aigis Edition Base game Collector’s box Art book Two-disc soundtrack CD Aigis figure Downloadable Content Pack – Includes all purchasable additional content for the game. (“Persona 5 Royal Phantom Thieves Costume Set,” “Persona 5 Royal Shujin Academy Costume Set,” “Persona 5 Royal Persona Set 1,” “Persona 5 Royal Persona Set 2,” “Persona 5 Royal Background Music Set,” “Persona 4 Golden Yasogami High Costume Set,” “Persona 4 Golden Persona Set”).



Digital Editions

Standard Edition ($69.99) Base game

($69.99) Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99) Base game Digital art book – Filled with 64 pages of character art, concept art, backgrounds and other illustrations from the game. Digital soundtrack – Listen to newly arranged tracks from the original Persona 3 plus all new tracks from Persona 3 Reload, presented by the ATLUS Sound Team for a total of 60 new songs.

($79.99) Digital Premium Edition ($99.99) Base game Digital art book Digital soundtrack Downloadable Content Pack

($99.99)

