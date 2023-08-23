Metroidvania Game Grime II Announced for PC - News

/ 195 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Clover Bite has announced Metroidvania game, Grime II, for PC via Steam and the Nintendo Switch version of the original Grime is "finally getting ready for launch" and a release date will be announced soon.

Read details on Grime II below:

Become the stealer of forms in GRIME II, a surreal action adventure Metroidvania. Launch tendrils made of hands to absorb foes and summon molds in their shape, as you explore a bizarre lived-in-world obsessed with art.

Story

Become a stealer of forms in GRIME II, the sequel to 2021’s acclaimed action adventure Metroidvania. You are a Formless—an art mimic, absorbing creatures and summoning molds in their shape.

Venture into a new and mysterious land in the GRIME universe, where danger and wonder await around every corner. Use your surroundings in tandem with your summoned molds to overcome deadly enemies and epic bosses, all the while exploring a deep world full of diverse cultures and characters.

Create your own playstyle by choosing from a variety of abilities, weapons, and mold summons. Learn the makings of your enemies as you summon their form to both aid you in combat, as well as in exploring the various secrets paths of the world.

Key Features:

Molds – Absorb defeated enemies, shaping them into molds which can then be used for special attacks. Use molds to throw enemies, fire projectiles, stun, and even turn into summons.

– Absorb defeated enemies, shaping them into molds which can then be used for special attacks. Use molds to throw enemies, fire projectiles, stun, and even turn into summons. Environmental Combat – Wherever you go, the environment provides ample opportunities to damage enemies nearby or from a distance. Be wary, for they can do the same to you!

– Wherever you go, the environment provides ample opportunities to damage enemies nearby or from a distance. Be wary, for they can do the same to you! Parry and Grasp – Send hand-tendrils to either parry enemy attacks or grasp and absorb them, drawing you closer to learning their shape.

– Send hand-tendrils to either parry enemy attacks or grasp and absorb them, drawing you closer to learning their shape. A Lived-In World – Discover incredible locations made of painted nails and giant vases, each with its own unique civilization, culture, and deep characters to converse with.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles