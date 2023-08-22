The 7th Guest VR Launches October 19 PS VR2, PC VR, and Quest - News

Vertigo Games announced The 7th Guest VR will launch for PlayStation VR2, PC virtual reality headsets via Steam, and Quest on October 19.

"With The 7th Guest VR, we aim to push the boundaries of what is possible in virtual reality, just like the original game did with the CD-rom," said The 7th Guest VR director Paul van der Meer . "The story trailer shows the real achievements of volumetric capture at this level, giving players a taste of the intense atmosphere as they observe the characters exploring the strange happenings of the mansion, and the sinister reasons they’ve been brought there."

The 7th Guest VR is a virtual-reality reimagining of the interactive mystery puzzle adventure that helped revolutionize PC gaming.

As Bill Gates astutely put it, The 7th Guest marked “the new standard in interactive entertainment” back when the original game launched in the mid-90s. Developed by Trilobyte and Virgin Interactive Entertainment, The 7th Guest was a pioneer in leveraging CD-ROM technology. The game garnered millions of fans globally due to its impressive pre-rendered 3D graphics, mature narrative, and use of live-action video clips to enhance its storytelling.

Now, the beloved dark mystery returns, entirely reimagined for virtual reality gameplay and featuring additional enhancements to create the definitive way to experience The 7th Guest.

Through innovative virtual reality gameplay and the interpolation of live-action, volumetric storytelling, The 7th Guest VR invites players into a grandiose mansion filled with cryptic secrets and challenging puzzles, as they attempt to unravel the mystery surrounding the estate’s sinister owner, the toymaker Henry Stauf.

Story:

Six guests have been welcomed to the foreboding mansion. But something sinister is at play. The wealthy recluse and toymaker, Henry Stauf, hides in the shadows, and there is a dark power here, shrouded in mysteries. Who is the 7th Guest? What does Henry want with them? And who will live to tell the tale?

As you explore the eerie mansion, the puzzles become increasingly challenging, and there are dangers lurking around every corner, with every shadow, creak, and flicker of light adding to the haunting tension.

Unlock new rooms and uncover hidden secrets, all while trying to keep your wits about you against the eerie horrors. The 7th Guest VR is the ultimate adventure for fans of mystery-puzzle games and those seeking a new and terrifying VR experience.

Volumetric Storytelling – The 7th Guest VR employs cutting-edge ghostly volumetric video capture with 3D live-action graphics and exquisite performances that help tell an visceral and haunting story.

– The 7th Guest VR employs cutting-edge ghostly volumetric video capture with 3D live-action graphics and exquisite performances that help tell an visceral and haunting story. A Narrative Legacy – Featuring the original story as written by Matthew J. Costello, The 7th Guest VR brings back characters like Martine Burden, Brian Dutton, Edward and Elinor Knox, and others, as well as some surprise appearances.

– Featuring the original story as written by Matthew J. Costello, The 7th Guest VR brings back characters like Martine Burden, Brian Dutton, Edward and Elinor Knox, and others, as well as some surprise appearances. Expertly-Crafted Virtual Reality Puzzle Gameplay – All-new puzzles that have been carefully redesigned to take full advantage of the technological possibilities of virtual reality. The mansion’s many puzzles are all meaningfully connected to the main story, and use recognizable aesthetic elements to pay homage to the original.

– All-new puzzles that have been carefully redesigned to take full advantage of the technological possibilities of virtual reality. The mansion’s many puzzles are all meaningfully connected to the main story, and use recognizable aesthetic elements to pay homage to the original. Dynamic Virtual Reality Environments – The 7th Guest mansion awakens, as the environments are vividly realized with high-end visuals and virtual reality-powered optical illusions. This immersive approach lets players delve into every corner of the haunted mansion, and see how it changes around them as they unlock intricate puzzles and unveil cryptic clues.

