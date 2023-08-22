Microsoft Ends Production of Kinect - News

Microsoft announced it has ended production of the Azure Kinect Developer Kit.

"As the needs of our customers and partners evolve, we regularly update our products to best support them," reads a statement from Microsoft. From time to time, this includes introducing new opportunities, as well as retiring products. We have made the decision to end production of Azure Kinect Developer Kit, but this is far from the end of this technology as it will continue to be available through our partner ecosystem.

"Microsoft has been a pioneer in depth-sensing cameras for over a decade and built them to support various first-party products and experiences. This includes controller-free gaming for Xbox, as well as scene understanding and hand tracking for HoloLens. The latest iteration of Microsoft's indirect time-of-flight (iToF) depth sensing technology was brought to market with HoloLens 2. The same depth camera module in HoloLens 2 was also provided to the developer community as part of Azure Kinect Developer Kit."

Kinect is best known for its use in Xbox consoles with the original releasing for the Xbox 360 in November 2010 with an updated model launching with the Xbox One in November 2013. The combined sales for Kinect on Xbox was 35 million as of October 2017.

The Azure Kinect released in 2019 and was designed to be used for enterprise software. It includes a 12 megapixel camera, a time-of-flight depth senser, and seven microphones.

