Behaviour Interactive Acquires Codeglue - News

/ 368 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Behaviour Interactive announced it has acquired Netherlands-based developer Codeglue. The studio has been renamed to Behaviour Rotterdam.

"We are very pleased to build upon our strategic expansion into the United Kingdom by establishing our first presence in continental Europe," said Behaviour Interactive co-founder, CEO, and executive producer Remi Racine.

"The addition of Codeglue’s experienced team further enhances the capabilities of our world-class Services division. We are always eager to pursue opportunities that align with Behaviour’s needs and culture, and Codeglue represented a clear match on both these fronts."

Behaviour Rotterdam general manager Peter de Jong added, "Codeglue and Behaviour have much in common, having experienced the gaming industry’s many evolutions over the past 23 years. Over that time, we have always admired Behaviour’s work and culture. We are thrilled to be the newest chapter in their success story."

Codeglue was founded in 2000 in Rotterdam by Maurice Sibrandi and Peter de Jong and has grown to 30 employees. It is best known for co-developing games on all platforms.

This is the third expansion in Europe by Behaviour in the last six months. The company acquired Behaviour UK – North, formerly known as SockMonkey Studios, in February 2023 and opened a new studio Behaviour UK – South last month.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles