PS5 Sells Over 1.2M, NS Tops 128M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for July 2023

posted 1 hour ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,202,932 units sold for July 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 40.84 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 945,001 units to bring its lifetime sales to 128.48 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 370,914 units to bring their lifetime sales to 22.82 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 27,896 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.09 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 454,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 25,000 units. PS4 sold 748,466 units for the month of July 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 395,790 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 342,610 (39.8%). Nintendo Switch sales are down by 52,956 units (-5.3%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 144,1511 units (-28.0%). The PlayStation 4 is up 16,433 units (143.4%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 261,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 182,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 462,000 units. It should be noted July is a four week month, while June was a five week month.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 9.83 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 8.08 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 3.14 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for July 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,202,932 (40,830,088) Switch - 945,001 (128,476,894) Xbox Series X|S - 370,914 (22,821,097) PlayStation 4 - 27,896 (117,091,842)

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for July 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 314,034 Switch - 302,291 Xbox Series X|S - 192,459 PlayStation 4 - 6,982

Europe hardware estimates for July 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 507,782 Switch - 223,926 Xbox Series X|S - 138,284 PlayStation 4 - 6,400 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for July 2023:

Switch - 393,267 PlayStation 5 - 354,800 Xbox Series X|S - 23,698 PlayStation 4 - 13,967

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for July 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 26,316 Switch - 25,517 Xbox Series X|S - 16,473

PlayStation 4 - 547

Weekly Sales:

Global July 8, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 319,830 Switch - 258,975 Xbox Series X|S - 88,962 PlayStation 4 - 8,341

Global July 15, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 313,411 Switch - 227,464 Xbox Series X|S - 92,652 PlayStation 4 - 5,482

Global July 22, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 265,597 Switch - 228,150 Xbox Series X|S - 90,531 PlayStation 4 - 9,599

Global July 29, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 304,094 Switch - 230,412 Xbox Series X|S - 98,769 PlayStation 4 - 4,474

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

