Switch Best-Seller as Lifetime Sales Top 30M - Japan Hardware Estimates for July 2023

posted 1 hour ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 300,918 units sold for July 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 30.12 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 194,119 units to bring its lifetime sales to 4.05 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 9,475 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.64 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 4,731 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.48 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 108,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 4,000 units. PS4 sold 86,103 units for the month of July 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 254 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 30,275 units (11.2%). PlayStation 5 sales are up by 118,000 (155.0%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 18,125 units (-79.3%). The PlayStation 4 is up 9,421 units (17,446.30%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 186,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 71,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 27,000 units. It should be noted July is a four week month, while June was a five week month.

2023 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 2.24 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 1.62 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.08 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for July 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 300,918 (30,122,031) PlayStation 5 - 194,119 (4,047,885) PlayStation 4 - 9,475 (9,641,659) Xbox Series X|S - 4,731 (478,810)

Weekly Sales:

Japan July 8, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 86,462 PlayStation 5 - 48,863 PlayStation 4 - 3,187 Xbox Series X|S - 831

Japan July 15, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 64,934 PlayStation 5 - 45,463

PlayStation 4 - 1,198 Xbox Series X|S - 877

Japan July 22, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 71,188 PlayStation 5 - 46,574 PlayStation 4 - 4,302 Xbox Series X|S - 1,166

Japan July 29, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 78,334 PlayStation 5 - 53,219 Xbox Series X|S - 1,857 PlayStation 4 - 788

