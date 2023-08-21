Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Launches in November - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 announced Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in Japan on November 16 and worldwide on November 17.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From the formation of Team 7 and Chunin Exams to the Five Kage Summit and Fourth Great Ninja War, Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS highlights many of Naruto‘s story arcs. Featuring the game series’ trademark cinematic fights and true-to-anime visuals, and an all-new simple control style for newcomers, fans can go head-to-head in up-to-3v3 team-based combat, where tactical thinking, swift attacks, and overwhelmingly powerful Jutsus will determine victory.

The game features the largest playable roster in a Naruto game with over 130 fighters to choose from. Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS also features a unique in-game story where Naruto’s son Boruto must stop the threat of the Fifth Great Ninja War from breaking out. The experience is enhanced with localized voice-over in multiple languages with Japanese, English, Neutral Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

Physical Editions

Standard Edition

Collector’s Edition – Includes the base game, a SteelBook case, special Collector’s Box complete with a collectible inlay, and an exclusive Naruto and Sasuke figurine set themed after the TV Anime‘s 20th anniversary.

– Includes the base game, a SteelBook case, special Collector’s Box complete with a collectible inlay, and an exclusive Naruto and Sasuke figurine set themed after the TV Anime‘s 20th anniversary. Premium Collector’s Edition – Includes all digital and physical bonuses from the Digital Deluxe / Ultimate Edition, and the Collector’s Edition, as well as six physical collectible cards and a special scroll with original artwork of all of Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS, fighters created exclusively for the game by the studio behind the hit Naruto anime, Studio Pierrot.

Digital Editions

Standard Edition

Deluxe Edition – Includes the base game, Season Pass, and an exclusive “Maskless” costume for Kakashi. The Season Pass will add five new playable characters post-launch, and an exclusive costume for Naruto Uzumaki (Great Ninja War: End).

– Includes the base game, Season Pass, and an exclusive “Maskless” costume for Kakashi. The Season Pass will add five new playable characters post-launch, and an exclusive costume for Naruto Uzumaki (Great Ninja War: End). Ultimate Edition – Includes five new costumes, two costume accessories, and all content included in the Digital Deluxe Edition along with the base game.

