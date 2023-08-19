Delta Force: Hawk Ops Announces for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, iOS, and Android - News

Publisher Level Infinite and developer TiMi Studio Group have announced free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter, Delta Force: Hawk Ops, for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, iOS, and Android.

The full reveal for the game will happen during Gamescom 2023: Opening Night Live on Tuesday, August 22.

"Our team has always been interested in creating realistic military-themed shooter games," said producer Shadow Guo in an interview with IGN. "As the producer, my first FPS game was Delta Force, and it left a lasting impression on me. Delta Force was celebrated for its realistic depiction of open-world combat, large-scale multiplayer PVP, and its portrayal of 'Tip of the Spear' Special Operations Forces.

"Even today, these features continue to have immense appeal and there remains potential for more innovation. We hope to show the evolution of these features, while carrying on the legacy of the gameplay pillars. That's why we decided to reboot the Delta Force franchise. We're proud to carry on that tradition and create a large, dangerous, and unpredictable world, where you need to complete various missions, face challenges, and earn rewards."

Guo added, "Our objective is to uphold the authentic essence of the original Delta Force game while infusing a near-future flavor from both artistic and narrative perspectives. To achieve this, we developed the overarching storyline with realistic themes, employed real-life actors for character building, utilized photogrammetry for 3D world creation, captured tactical movements from military professionals, and sought guidance from former Special Forces personnel to ensure an authentic tone of resolute realism and professionalism within the military theme.

"In addition, our campaign mode is based on the movie 'Black Hawk Down.' Players will be able to experience authentic and thrilling battles from the celebrated movie. Our team has extensively studied the movie and delved into the historical context respectfully. This dedicated research enabled us to recreate a truly authentic and immersive gaming experience that captures the essence of that monumental event."

