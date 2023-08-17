RuinsMagus: Complete Launches September 19 for PS VR2 - News

/ 255 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer CharacterBank announced the virtual reality RPG, RuinsMagus: Complete, will launch for PlayStation VR2 on September 19. It includes the base game and The Warrior and the Tailor DLC.

The game first released for PC VR headsets and Quest 2 in July 2022.

Read details on the game below:

“Let’s start a Journey! To our tomorrow!”



As a member of the renowned RUINSMAGUS Guild, your goal is to help strengthen it with magic, resources – and wisdom! – as you embark on more than 25 unique, story-driven quests. Face off against guardians tasked with protecting the ruins from intruders – and solve the deadly puzzles hidden within. When you've succeeded, head to the surface to acquire new items and upgrade your equipment in town – if you want to live another day, that is!



Complete the Magic – The complete edition of RUINSMAGUS includes both the main game and its DLC, The Warrior and the Tailor, all in one convenient bundle. Everything is included! This also includes full English voice-over, and you can also enjoy the original Japanese voice-over with English subtitles.



Feel The Magic – Experience an enhanced level of immersion with updated vibration patterns, new HMD rumble, and Adaptive Trigger support.



Hear the Magic – Thanks to enhanced 3D audio, RUINSMAGUS has never sounded more alive.



Unlock the Magic – RUINSMAGUS now features Trophy support, allowing players to showcase their prowess and strive for greatness by unlocking the prestigious Platinum Trophy.



Share the Magic – With the in-game camera, Magi can effortlessly capture their exciting and action-packed adventures and share them with the world using PlayStation Share.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles