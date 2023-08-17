The Walking Dead: Destinies Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developer Flu Games have announced third-person narrative-driven action adventure game, The Walking Dead: Destinies, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will be priced at $49.99.

The game lets players reshape the events of Season 1 to 4 of the AMC original series The Walking Dead. The player begins the game as Rick Grimes and visits key locations from the show, including Atlanta, Woodbury, the Greene Farm, and the prison.

Over a dozen characters from the TV series will be features. This includes Rick, Shane, Michonne, Carol, Daryl, and more. Each has their own unique abilities.

View the official announcement trailer below:

