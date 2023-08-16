Capcom Reveals TGS 2023 Lineup and Schedule - News

Capcom has announced its lineup of games and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2023, as well as opening its TGS 2023 website.

Capcom at TGS 2023 will be showcasing Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Now, Resident Evil 4 VR Mode, and Street Fighter 6.

Read the details below:

Online Event

September 21 23:00 to 23:50 JST – Tokyo Game Show 2023 Capcom Online Special Program – Get all the latest Capcom news in our pre-recorded stream as part of Tokyo Game Show Online!



Physical Event

Visit our booth for a chance to play our latest games. We will also have on-stage

Playable Games Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Exoprimal (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) Monster Hunter Now (iOS, Android) Resident Evil 4 VR Mode (PS VR2) Street Fighter 6 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC) Tokyo Marui x Resident Evil Collaboration Shooting Range

Merchandise e-Capcom Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Store – e-Capcom is back again this year with a special store commemorating Tokyo Game Show 2023! The lineup is packed with special collaboration and unique commemorative items! Visit the store here.



