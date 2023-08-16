Bethesda and Mythbusters' Adam Savage Partner to Build Starfield's Frontier Ship - News

Bethesda Game Studios has partnered with Adam Savage, best known for being a co-host on Mythbusters and running his own YouTube channel called Adam Savage's Tested, to build a filming miniature of the Frontier ship for the upcoming game Starfield.

"Adam Savage teams up with Bethesda Game Studios to build a filming miniature from their upcoming game Starfield! reads the description to the first part. "Adam assembles the Tested build team to turn the game's Frontier ship into a detailed scale model fit for filming with motion control."

The first part of this build is now available to watch on YouTube. More videos will be released in the coming weeks.

View the first part below:

Starfield launches on the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 6. Early access begins on September 1 for those who purchase the Premium Edition or Premium Upgrade of the game.

