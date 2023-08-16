Genshin Impact Update 4.0 Now Available - News

/ 287 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer miHoYo has released Version 4.0 update for Genshin Impact. The update is called As Light Rain Falls Without Reason.

The update adds a new area called Fontaine, new characters Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet, new domains, new equipment, a new main story, and more.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read the patch notes below:

Compensation Details

Maintenance Compensation: Primogems ×300 (60 Primogems per hour the servers are down)

Primogems ×300 (60 Primogems per hour the servers are down) Issue Fix Compensation: Primogems ×300 (please refer to the relevant compensation mail for more details)

Scope of Compensation

Maintenance Compensation: Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 5 or above by 2023/08/16 06:00 (UTC+8). Compensation must be claimed before the end of Version 4.0.

Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 5 or above by 2023/08/16 06:00 (UTC+8). Issue Fix Compensation: Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above by 2023/08/16 06:00 (UTC+8). Please log in and claim your compensation before 2023/08/19 06:00 (UTC+8).

Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above by 2023/08/16 06:00 (UTC+8).

Our developers will distribute compensation to Travelers via in-game mail within five hours after the update maintenance is finished. The mail will expire after 30 days, so don’t forget to claim the attached compensation in time.

Update Schedule

Update maintenance begins 2023/08/16 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take five hours.

How to Update Game Client

PC: Close the game, open the Genshin Impact Launcher, and click Update.

Close the game, open the Genshin Impact Launcher, and click Update. iOS: Open the App Store and tap Update.

Open the App Store and tap Update. Android: Open the game and follow the directions on-screen.

Open the game and follow the directions on-screen. PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4: Highlight Genshin Impact from the Home Screen, press the OPTIONS button and select “Check for Update.”

Please do not hesitate to contact Customer Service if you encounter any issues installing the new version. We will do our very best to resolve the issue.

Update Details

I. New Area New Area – Fontaine A story that has never been heard, a legend that has been forgotten, like a lost kingdom sunken beneath the waves, yearning for a bard to sing its drowned songs. Following the direction of pure currents, crossing wilderness, the depths of the forests and vastness of the sea of sand, arriving at the origin of all the waters of the continent. At the top of the waterfall, in the depths of the capital atop the terrestrial sea, the curtain softly rises on the start of the adventure‘s next chapter. In Version 4.0, the following areas in Fontaine will become available: Court of Fontaine Region, Beryl Region, and Belleau Region. ※ Completing the Archon Quest Prologue: Act III “Song of the Dragon and Freedom” will automatically unlock a Teleport Waypoint in the Realm of Farakhkert in Sumeru (If you have already completed this Archon Quest, the Teleport Waypoint will be unlocked after the update). Travelers can use this Teleport Waypoint to head over to Fontaine. You’ll also receive the Primogem reward for this Teleport Waypoint when it unlocks automatically. New Fontaine Mechanic Fontaine’s Blessing A mysterious power that flows out from a statue to imbue you with the blessing of the Transoceanic Sourcewater. Your progress will remain unhindered so long as you are moving through the lakes of Fontaine. ※ Currently, some gadgets equipped by characters cannot be used underwater. There is also an issue whereby after characters enter the underwater areas, the icons of the gadgets will not be displayed, which further prevents Travelers from switching to other gadgets through Quickswap. If you need to switch between gadgets, you can do it in the Inventory for now, or Quickswap to the gadgets usable underwater before you dive. This issue will be fixed in future versions. New System in Fontaine Fountain of Lucine You can throw the Hydro Sigils you obtain across Fontaine into the Fountain of Lucine outside the Opera Epiclese to raise its level and obtain valuable rewards. Satisfy any one of the criteria below to unlock the Fountain of Lucine: Reach the vicinity of the Fountain of Lucine. Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act I “Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur.” Fontaine Reputation System Fontaine Reputation Unlock Criteria: Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act II “As Light Rain Falls Without Reason” Complete the quest “Steambird Interview” By interacting with certain NPCs in Fontaine, you will be able to accept requests to complete and increase your Reputation. As your Reputation Level increases, you will unlock various Reputation Rewards! Expeditions, Daily Commissions, and other new content will also be added in Fontaine. Fontaine Daily Commissions Unlock Criteria: Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act II “As Light Rain Falls Without Reason.” Complete World Quest “Another Horizon of Adventure.” Adds the Fontaine Fishing Association, where Travelers can exchange for new items. In addition, there will be new Fishing Points and “Radiant Spincrystals” in Fontaine.

II. New Characters “Spectacle of Phantasmagoria” Lyney (Pyro) (5-Star) Vision: Pyro Weapon: Bow A famed Fontainian magician who possesses great stage presence as well as gift of the gab. Audiences are enthralled by his exquisite skills, and they hang on to his every clever word. Lyney can enter a special Charge Level 2 when he aims his shot, which, upon hitting a target, can summon a Grin-Malkin Hat that taunts nearby opponents. If Lyney’s HP is above a certain level, his Charge Level 2 will consume some of his HP, and add one stack of Prop Surplus. When the Grin-Malkin Hat is destroyed, it can fire off a Pyrotechnic Strike at a nearby opponent, dealing Pyro DMG. Elemental Skill “Bewildering Lights” Clear all current Prop Surplus stacks, deal AoE Pyro DMG, and cause the Grin-Malkin Hat created by Lyney to explode, dealing AoE Pyro DMG. The DMG will be increased according to the stacks cleared, and this will also regenerate Lyney’s HP. Elemental Burst “Wondrous Trick: Miracle Parade” Lyney turns himself into a Grin-Malkin Cat that can move around quickly, dealing Pyro DMG to opponents along the path. When the Grin-Malkin Cat’s duration ends or is actively canceled, Lyney will ignite fireworks, deal AoE Pyro DMG, summon a Grin-Malkin Hat, and grant himself one Prop Surplus stack. “Elegance in the Shadows” Lynette (Anemo) (4-Star) Vision: Anemo Weapon: Sword A magic assistant of few words, her emotions are as inscrutable as any cat’s. Elemental Skill “Enigmatic Feint” Lynette flicks her mantle and executes an Enigma Thrust, dealing Anemo DMG. When Holding this skill, Lynette will enter a high-speed Pilfering Shadow state and apply Shadowsign to a nearby opponent. When this high-speed state ends, Lynette will approach the opponent with Shadowsign applied and deal Anemo DMG. Elemental Burst “Magic Trick: Astonishing Shift” Deals AoE Anemo DMG and makes a giant Bogglecat Box appear. The Bogglecat Box taunts nearby opponents and deals Anemo DMG to nearby opponents as well. When it comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro, it will gain the corresponding element and additionally fire Vivid Shots that will deal DMG from that element at intervals. “Yearning for Unseen Depths” Freminet (Cryo) (4-Star) Vision: Cryo Weapon: Claymore A reserved young man who is well-versed in diving. Beneath his distant, icy demeanor lies a pure heart bereft of all flaws. Elemental Skill “Pressurized Floe” Causes Freminet to enter Pers Timer state. While Pers Timer is active, when Freminet uses Normal Attacks, he will also unleash waves of frost that deal Cryo DMG and increase Pers’s Pressure Level. When Freminet uses his Elemental Skill again, he will execute different sorts of attacks that deals Cryo DMG and Physical DMG of different strengths based on the Pressure Level of Pers. Elemental Burst “Shadowhunter’s Ambush” Deals AoE Cryo DMG, resets the CD of Pressurized Floe, and enters the Subnautical Hunter mode. In the Subnautical Hunter mode, Pressurized Floe will receive a CD decrease and Freminet’s resistance to interruption will increase. Additionally, in this mode, the frost DMG of Freminet’s Normal Attacks will be increased. Traveler (Hydro) (5-Star) Interact with a Statue of The Seven – Hydro to resonate with the Hydro element, and use a new Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. Elemental Skill “Aquacrest Saber” Unleashes a torrent that can cleanse the world. Pressing the skill sends a Torrent Surge forward that will deal Hydro DMG to opponents it comes into contact with. Hold this skill to enter Aiming Mode and constantly fire off Dewdrops in the direction in which you are aiming, dealing Hydro DMG to opponents they hit. Elemental Burst “Rising Waters” Unleashes a slow-moving floating bubble that deals continuous Hydro DMG to nearby opponents.

III. New Domains Domain of Forgery: Echoes of the Deep Tides Legend speaks of a time in the distant past, when the Sovereign of the Waters had not yet returned from confinement, there was another God King who dreamed of building a prosperous empire out of harmonious music atop the waves. But the great ambition of building a utopia failed to come to fruition, and the arrogance of humanity sunk into their depths along with their pride. The golden melodies long silent, only the cold music of the tides still echoes upon the remains of their grand altars. Unlock Criteria (satisfy any one of the criteria below to unlock): Reach Adventure Rank 16 or above. Complete Archon Quest Prologue: Act II “For a Tomorrow Without Tears.” Challenge the Domain to obtain Weapon Ascension Materials. Domain of Mastery: Pale Forgotten Glory In the past, the great white armada that traversed the seas was Fontaine’s supreme pride and glory, for the Mistress of Rivers and Oceans blessed her people with the authority and wish to conquer all the waters of the world. However, this lofty ambition was insufficient to overcome the laws of fate. To this day, on the brass masts are inscribed the words: “I have conquered the waves of the four seas.” Unlock Criteria (satisfy any one of the criteria below to unlock): Reach Adventure Rank 27 or above. Complete Archon Quest Chapter I: Act I “Of the Land Amidst Monoliths.” Challenge the Domain to obtain Character Talent Materials. Domain of Blessing: Denouement of Sin Legends say that the first Lochknight concealed themselves in the remote wilderness with the Lochfolk, intending to use self-exile and rigorous training in an attempt to repay a sin fated to be beyond redemption. Now the land has long returned to deathly silence, with the long, chill winds still blowing through the deserted valley. Unlock Criteria (satisfy any one of the criteria below to unlock): Reach Adventure Rank 22 or above. Complete the Archon Quest “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom.” Challenge the Domain to obtain artifacts in the “Marechaussee Hunter” and “Golden Troupe” sets.

IV. New Equipment 1. New Weapons (Examples based on Refinement Rank 1) The First Great Magic (5-Star Bow) DMG dealt by Charged Attacks increased by 16%. For every party member with the same Elemental Type as the wielder (including the wielder themselves), gain 1 Gimmick stack. For every party member with a different Elemental Type from the wielder, gain 1 Theatrics stack. When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Gimmick stacks, ATK will be increased by 16%/32%/48%. When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Theatrics stacks, Movement SPD will be increased by 4%/7%/10%. During the event wish “Epitome Invocation,” the event-exclusive 5-star weapon The First Great Magic (Bow) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! Fleuve Cendre Ferryman (4-Star Sword) Increases Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by 8%. Additionally, increases Energy Recharge by 16% for 5s after using an Elemental Skill. You can exchange for Fleuve Cendre Ferryman (Sword) and its Refinement Material at the Fontaine Fishing Association. Forgeable Weapons Finale of the Deep (4-Star Sword) When using an Elemental Skill, ATK will be increased by 12% for 15s, and a Bond of Life worth 25% of Max HP will be granted. This effect can be triggered once every 10s. When the Bond of Life is cleared, a maximum of 150 ATK will be gained based on 2.4% of the total amount of the Life Bond cleared, lasting for 15s. ※ Bond of Life: Absorbs healing for the character based on its base value, and clears after healing equal to this value is obtained. Tidal Shadow (4-Star Claymore) After the wielder is healed, ATK will be increased by 24% for 8s. This can be triggered even when the character is not on the field. Rightful Reward (4-Star Polearm) When the wielder is healed, restore 8 Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 10s, and can occur even when the character is not on the field. Flowing Purity (4-Star Catalyst) When using an Elemental Skill, All Elemental DMG Bonus will be increased by 8% for 15s, and a Bond of Life worth 24% of Max HP will be granted. This effect can be triggered once every 10s. When the Bond of Life is cleared, every 1,000 HP cleared in the process will provide 2% All Elemental DMG Bonus, up to a maximum of 12%. This effect lasts 15s. ※ Bond of Life: Absorbs healing for the character based on its base value, and clears after healing equal to this value is obtained. Song of Stillness (4-Star Bow) After the wielder is healed, they will deal 16% more DMG for 8s. This can be triggered even when the character is not on the field. You can exchange for Weapon Forging Blueprints from Estelle in the Court of Fontaine by consuming certain amounts and types of materials. Battle Pass Weapons Wolf-Fang (4-Star Sword) DMG dealt by Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst will be increased by 16%. When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, its CRIT Rate will be increased by 2%. When an Elemental Burst hits an opponent, its CRIT Rate will be increased by 2%. Both of these effects last 10s separately, have 4 max stacks, and can be triggered once every 0.1s. Talking Stick (4-Star Claymore) ATK will be increased by 16% for 15s after being affected by Pyro. This effect can be triggered once every 12s. All Elemental DMG Bonus will be increased by 12% for 15s after being affected by Hydro, Cryo, Electro, or Dendro. This effect can be triggered once every 12s. Ballad of the Fjords (4-Star Polearm) When there are at least 3 different Elemental Types in your party, Elemental Mastery will be increased by 120. Sacrificial Jade (4-Star Catalyst) When not on the field for more than 5s, Max HP will be increased by 32% and Elemental Mastery will be increased by 40. These effects will be canceled after the wielder has been on the field for 10s. Scion of the Blazing Sun (4-Star Bow) After a Charged Attack hits an opponent, a Sunfire Arrow will descend upon the opponent hit, dealing 60% ATK as DMG, and applying the Heartsearer effect to the opponent damaged by said Arrow for 10s. Opponents affected by Heartsearer take 28% more Charged Attack DMG from the wielder. A Sunfire Arrow can be triggered once every 10s. The abovementioned Battle Pass weapons will be included in the BP Bounty in Version 4.0. Weapons in the current BP Bounty — The Black Sword (Sword), Serpent Spine (Claymore), Deathmatch (Polearm), Solar Pearl (Catalyst), and The Viridescent Hunt (Bow) — will still be available in the BP Bounty after the Version 4.0 update. 2. New Artifacts Marechaussee Hunter (4-Star and 5-Star) 2-Piece Set: Normal and Charged Attack DMG +15%. 4-Piece Set: When current HP increases or decreases, CRIT Rate will be increased by 12% for 5s. Max 3 stacks. Golden Troupe (4-Star and 5-Star) 2-Piece Set: Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 20%. 4-Piece Set: Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 25%. Additionally, when not on the field, Elemental Skill DMG will be further increased by 25%. This effect will be cleared 2s after taking the field.

V. New Main Story 1. New Archon Quest Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act I “Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur” Quest Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above. Complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act VI “Caribert.” Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act II “As Light Rain Falls Without Reason” Quest Unlock Criteria: • Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above. • Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act I “Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur.” After the Version 4.0 update, Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act I “Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur” and Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act II “As Light Rain Falls Without Reason” will be permanently available. 2. New Story Quest Lyney’s Story Quest – Felis Fuscus Chapter: Act I “The Forgotten Thief” Permanently available after the Version 4.0 update. Quest Unlock Criteria: • Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above. • Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act II “As Light Rain Falls Without Reason.” 3. New World Quests New World Quests New World Quests: “Ann of the Narzissenkreuz” Quest Chain, “Ancient Colors” Quest Chain, “Aqueous Tidemarks,” “Book of Esoteric Revelations,” “Hey, This Isn’t Pumpkin Soup…,” “Another Horizon of Adventure,” “Danger Lurks Everywhere in Fontaine,” “In Expert Company? (I),” “In Expert Company? (II),” “A Certain Notice,” “A Certain Trifle,” “A Certain Stamp,” “The Fountain Flows Again,” etc.

VI. New Enemies Icewind Suite A gift from the Fontaine Research Institute, it is composed of two pieces, Dirge of Coppelia and Nemesis of Coppelius. At the climax of the performance, Coppelia will halt at the center of the dance floor and expose her spare clockwork component charged with ousia or pneuma, thereby drastically increasing the efficiency of her exertions. During this phase, extinguishing this energy by attacking with the opposing source will overload her, thus progressing the performance. Located in the Court of Fontaine Region. Emperor of Fire and Iron An Armored Crablord that has survived for countless eons and surpassed almost all other Fontemer Aberrants. The twin molten horns located high up on its body are Pyro-aligned organs that can unleash more vicious elemental attacks and grant it even stronger defensive capabilities. When the Armored Crablord unleashes certain attacks, its twin molten horns are closer to the ground. This provides for a great opportunity to use Elemental Reactions to remove the Pyro element within. Located in the Belleau Region. Shatterstone Breacher Primus, Large Shatterstone Breacher Primus, Overgrown Breacher Primus, and Large Overgrown Breacher Primus Strange life forms that share nothing in common with any other land-dwelling creature. In battle, they will enter a stressed state and unleash fierce attacks while under the protection of a Geo or Dendro shield. If the shield is broken during this period, it will cause the life forms to fall into a paralyzed state. Aside from the usual methods of using Elemental Reactions, attacks imbued with ousia and pneuma can also efficiently pierce the defenses of the Breacher Primuses. Recon Log Mek, Arithmetic Enhancer Mek, Underwater Survey Mek, Underwater Patrol Mek, Geological Survey Mek, Nimble Harvester Mek, Area Alert Mek, Assault Specialist Mek, Suppression Specialist Mek, Annihilation Specialist Mek, Construction Specialist Mek Machines created from the union between Fontaine’s intricate device and special energy technologies. Based on whether they are exhibiting ousia or pneuma energy signatures, they will operate differently in battle. When these energies are extinguished upon being attacked by its opposing energy source, it will induce an Overloaded state and cause them to lose energy, weakening their combat capabilities. Blubberbeast, Hunter’s Ray, Armored Crab, Hat Jellyfish, Bubbly Seahorse, Ball Octopus, Angelic Sea Hare, Sternshield Crab, Bubbler Seahorse, Cherubic Sea Hare Aquatic life forms that have embarked on a unique evolutionary track due to Fontaine’s environmental factors. Some of them are more aggressive and can unleash fiercer elemental attacks and possess even stronger defensive capabilities. If you use Elemental Reactions to remove their Elemental Shields, things should be easier to handle. Tainted Water-Splitting Phantasm, Tainted Water-Spouting Phantasm Today, with the Oceanids extirpated from Fontaine, strange elemental life forms have appeared in the waters. Enter stress state in combat and retaliate violently.

VII. Other Update Details New Recipes: Hotel Debord, Fontaine: Duck Confit, Cream of Mushroom Soup, Fontaine Aspic, Lasagna, Poisson Seafood Soup, and Fontainian Foie Gras. Louis (NPC): Garlic Baguette, Fontainian Onion Soup, Fish and Chips, and Pate de Fruit. Arouet (NPC): Ile flottante and Conch Madeleine. World Quest Rewards: Tasses Ragout and Poissonchant Pie. Fontaine Reputation System Reward: Steak Tartare, Fruity Trio, and Vessie Chicken. Event Rewards: Fruity Smoothie and Fruity Duet. New Character Specialty Dishes: Lyney’s specialty: Cubic Tricks. Lynette’s specialty: A Leisurely Sip. Freminet’s specialty: Seabird’s Sojourn. New Achievement categories such as “Mortal Travails: Series IV,” “Meetings in Outrealm: Series IV,” “Fontaine: Dance of the Dew-White Springs (I),” and new Achievements added to the “Wonders of the World” category. Adds some prompts for loading screens. New Namecards: “Lyney: Pretense”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Lyney. “Lynette: Earnestness”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Lynette. “Freminet: Progress”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Freminet. “Fontaine: Judgment”: Reward for completing all achievements under “Fontaine: Dance of the Dew-White Springs (I).” “Achievement: Orbits”: Reward for completing all achievements under “Meetings in Outrealm: Series IV.” “Achievement: Mariner”: Reward for completing all achievements under “Mortal Travails: Series IV.” “Fontaine: Wondrous Machine”: Reward for reaching Reputation Lv. 4 (Fontaine). “Fontaine: Big News”: Reward for reaching Reputation Lv. 8 (Fontaine). “Travel Notes: Primordial Waters”: Reward obtained via the BP system. New Fontaine Reputation Reward Gadgets: Hydroculus Resonance Stone, Hydro Treasure Compass, Wind-Powered Wind Generator, and Crystalfly Trap. Wind-Powered Wind Generator: Creates a temporary Wind Current in flight. Crystalfly Trap: Consume a certain amount of Forging Ore to deploy. It will automatically capture Crystalflies when deployed in the open world. You can collect Crystal Core from it 7 days after deployment. Adds some of the Harvestable seeds from Fontaine to the Seed Dispensary. Inventory – Destroy Interface: 4-Star Artifacts can now be auto-added. Increases Inventory limit for Artifacts from 1,500 to 1,800. Adds Fontaine-related text into Midlander Billet origin descriptions. Another eight sets of Artifacts are available to exchange in the Mystic Offering system: Artifact Strongbox: Tenacity of the Millelith, Artifact Strongbox: Pale Flame, Artifact Strongbox: Shimenawa’s Reminiscence, Artifact Strongbox: Emblem of Severed Fate, Artifact Strongbox: Husk of Opulent Dreams, Artifact Strongbox: Ocean-Hued Clam, Artifact Strongbox: Vermillion Hereafter, and Artifact Strongbox: Echoes of an Offering. New Animals: Snow-Winged Goose, Darkwing Goose, Flatcrest Fulmar, Violetgold Angler Gull, Slate Umbrellafinch, Burgundy Umbrellafinch, Magenta Fantail Pigeon, Viridian Fantail Pigeon, Redcrown Finch, Bluecrown Finch, Chestnut Hunting Hound, Glittergray Hunting Hound, Amber Hunting Hound, Hydro Crystalfly, Leisurely Otter, Lady Poodle, Guard Poodle, and Gentleman Poodle. New Fish: Streaming Axe Marlin, Rippling Heartfeather Bass, Blazing Heartfeather Bass, Maintenance Mek: Initial Configuration, Maintenance Mek: Water Body Cleaner, Maintenance Mek: Situation Controller, Maintenance Mek: Platinum Collection. The Maintenance Mek can be converted to specific kinds of Character and Weapon Enhancement Materials at the Crafting Bench. Adds Set 25 of “Paimon’s Paintings” chat emojis. New Function: Multi-Layered Map in the map interface. New functions in the Party Setup Screen: (1) Characters’ entrance and idle animations. (2) In Settings > Other, you may decide whether “the background of the Party Setup Screen will change based on your current region.” If this option is enabled, the Party Setup Screen will change based on your current region. Gyroscope is now supported on the platforms below: PC: DualSense Wireless Controller, DualShock 4 Wireless Controller. PlayStation 4: DualShock 4 Wireless Controller. PlayStation 5: DualSense Wireless Controller, DualSense Edge Wireless Controller. ※ Travelers can find the Gyroscope settings in Settings > Controls while using a Controller to play. Adds Global Illumination on PlayStation and will automatically be in effect after the Version update. Adds Global Illumination on PC devices with a Discrete Graphics Card with a VRAM of 4 GB or more. Travelers may enable it via Settings > Graphics. It is recommended for Travelers on PC devices to enable this option when your PC specifications are above the minimum specifications below: Minimum Specifications for Global Illumination: Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit. Processor: 9th Generation Intel® Core i5™-9400F or equivalent. Discrete Graphics Card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1050 Ti or equivalent. VRAM: 4 GB or more. RAM: 16 GB or more. “Genius Invokation TCG” Gameplay Update: New Character Cards: Qiqi, Lisa, and Albedo, and their corresponding Talent cards New invitation duels and guest challenges added to the Player List. New Action Cards: King’s Squire, Golden House, Setaria, Where Is the Unseen Razor?, Joyous Celebration. Adds the “Observe Duel” function: (1) When a friend is in a Genius Invokation TCG duel in Single-Player Mode, you can see this on the Friends interface and observe their game in progress (if this friend is in Co-Op mode, you must first enter their world). (2) In Co-Op Mode, if your teammate is in a Genius Invokation TCG duel, you can see this on the Co-Op mode interface and observe their game in progress. (3) In Co-Op Mode, if two of your teammates are in a Genius Invokation Duel through team invitation, you can observe the duel in progress and see both parties’ cards and Elemental Dice. (4) You can respectively allow your friends or teammates in Co-Op Mode to observe your duels or forbid them to do so via Settings in the Genius Invokation TCG duels. (5) When you are in a Genius Invokation TCG duel, you can select specific observers and remove them from the observers list. Spiral Abyss The “Nymph’s Dream” and “Vourukasha’s Glow” Artifact set rewards in “Domain Reliquary: Tier I,” and “Domain Reliquary: Tier II” for Spiral Abyss Floors 9–12 will be replaced with the “Marechaussee Hunter” and the “Golden Troupe” sets. Floor 9 Ley Line Disorder changed to: After a character triggers a Vaporize reaction, the Vaporize reaction DMG for that character is increased by 50% for 5s. Floor 10 Ley Line Disorder changed to: Character deals 50% increased DMG to opponents affected by Hydro. Floor 11 Ley Line Disorders changed to: All characters in the party gain a 60% Pyro DMG Bonus. All characters in the party gain a 60% Hydro DMG Bonus. Updated the monster lineup on Floors 9 to 12 of the Spiral Abyss. Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 4.0, the two Lunar Phases will be as follows: Phase I: Keen Moon When a character recovers HP, that character gains 10% increased ATK for 10s. Max 3 stacks. Each stack will be counted independently. When a character loses HP, that character gains 40 Elemental Mastery for 10s. Max 3 stacks. Each stack will be counted independently. The effects from recovering and losing HP are independent from each other, and stacks are counted independently. Phase II: Gyrating Moon When a character recovers or loses HP, that character gains 40% increased All Elemental and Physical DMG Bonus for 3s. ※ The above Spiral Abyss update will take effect from September 1 at 04:00 (Server Time).



Adjustments and Optimizations

System Adds the function to view artworks of “Enemies of Note” in Archive > Living Beings > Enemies and Monsters. Adjusts the mission objectives of the different phases of the “Stellar Reunion” event and reduces the difficulty of missions. The total score obtainable during the event remains unchanged (this adjustment applies to Travelers who activate “Stellar Reunion” after the Version 4.0 update). Optimizes selection logic in the Artifacts and Weapons interface: after selecting an Artifact or Weapon to view or enhance, when returning to the previous interface, the Artifact or Weapon you initially viewed or enhanced will automatically be selected. Adjusts the number of Teleport Waypoints required to unlock the achievement “Descending Into the Depths of Desolation.” The original total number of Teleport Waypoints required to be unlocked is 16, and is now adjusted to 18 (if the achievement has been completed, the completion status of the achievement remains unchanged).

Genius Invokation TCG Adjusts the reward rules and reward display for Genius Invokation TCG: Heated Battle Mode. For each of the first 3 games you complete, you can receive 1,000 Lucky Coins (a maximum of 3,000 Lucky Coins can be obtained ).

Audio Optimizes certain interface sound effects in “Genius Invokation TCG” matches. Optimizes the Korean and English voice lines for some quests. Optimizes the character sprinting sound effects. Optimizes certain interface sound effects when using the controller.

Other Optimizes the display accuracy of the Wind Glider on mobile devices.



Genius Invokation TCG Balance Adjustment

Adjusts the cost of Elemental Dice required for Support Card “Jade Chamber”: the Elemental Dice cost required will be adjusted from 1 to 0.

Adjusts the cost of Elemental Dice required for Equipment Cards “Broken Rime’s Echo,” “Wine-Stained Tricorne,” “Witch’s Scorching Hat,” “Thunder Summoner’s Crown,” “Viridescent Venerer’s Diadem,” “Mask of Solitude Basalt,” “Laurel Coronet,” “Capricious Visage,” and “Thundering Poise”: the Elemental Dice cost required will be adjusted from 2 Dice of the same element to 2 Dice of any element.

Visage,” and “Thundering Poise”: the Elemental Dice cost required will be adjusted from 2 Dice of the same element to 2 Dice of any element. Adjusts the cost of Elemental Dice required for Equipment Cards “Blizzard Strayer,” “Heart of Depth,” “Crimson Witch of Flames,” “Thundering Fury,” “Viridescent Venerer,” “Archaic Petra,” and “Deepwood Memories”: the Elemental Dice cost required will be adjusted from 3 Dice of any element to 2 Dice of the same element.

Strayer,” “Heart of Depth,” “Crimson Witch of Flames,” “Thundering Fury,” “Viridescent Venerer,” “Archaic Petra,” and “Deepwood Memories”: the Elemental Dice cost required will be adjusted from 3 Dice of any element to 2 Dice of the same element. Adjusts the cost of Elemental Dice required for Equipment Cards “Vermillion Hereafter” and “Shimenawa’s Reminiscence”: the Elemental Dice cost required will be adjusted from 3 Dice of the same element to 3 Dice of any element.

Adjusts the cost of Elemental Dice required for Equipment Card “Ornate Kabuto”: the Elemental Dice cost required will be adjusted from 2 Dice of any element to 1 Elemental Dice.

Adjusts the cost of Elemental Dice required for Equipment Card “Emblem of Severed Fate”: the Elemental Dice cost required will be adjusted from 3 Dice of any element to 2 Dice of the same element.

Adjusts the effect of the Event Card “Thunder and Eternity”: this Event Card can now convert all of your Elemental Dice into the Omni Element.

Adjusts the effect of the Event Card “I Haven‘t Lost Yet!”: this Event Card can only be used once per Round.

Version Update Known Issue

There is an issue in Genius Invokation TCG whereby when you have 0 Elemental Dice before the Action Phase begins, you would still be able to abnormally play the Event Card “Covenant of Rock” due to the Omni Element generated by the Equipment Card “Gambler’s Earrings” after the Action Phase begins. (Under normal conditions, “Covenant of Rock” will not be playable as you have more than 0 Elemental Dice at this time.) This issue is scheduled to be fixed in Version 4.1.

There is an issue whereby some enemies in the water and some characters in swimming mode are unable to take DMG from Electro-Charged Reactions in certain water bodies. This issue is scheduled to be fixed in Version 4.1.

Bug Fixes

Quests Fixes an issue with the Story Quest “Where Lies the Path Home” whereby Nahida’s location was abnormal. Fixes an issue whereby there was the possibility of encountering repeated options or objectives when carrying out the Commission Quests “The Gourmet Supremos: Foodie Quiz,” “Good Sign,” or “Akademiya Q&A.” Fixes an issue with the World Quest “Garcia’s Paean: A Gift of Compatibility” whereby there was a small probability of abnormally triggering character teleports and the NPC Kaia may erroneously disappear. Fixes an issue whereby the objective “Follow Kaeya” in Kaeya’s Hangout Event is unable to be completed under certain circumstances.

Enemies Fixes an issue whereby the Boss “Guardian of Apep’s Oasis’s” aftershocks of the apocalypse attack could not deal DMG to some characters under certain conditions. Fixes an issue whereby some special effects of the Boss “Stormterror” would abnormally disappear under certain conditions. Fixes an issue whereby the opponent “Abyss Herald: Frost Fall” had a small probability of not regenerating HP normally when leaving combat. Fixes an issue that prevented the enemy “Iniquitous Baptist” from generating a shield after unleashing the Elemental Ring ability under certain circumstances. Fixes an issue that caused the enemy “Cryo Samachurl” to not fall off properly after his ice pillar was destroyed.

Characters Fixes an issue that prevented Lumine from quickly performing the 1st hit of her Normal Attack and Charged Attack after performing the 5th hit of her Normal Attack. Fixes an issue whereby there was a chance that Icewhirl Brand generated by holding Eula’s Elemental Skill would fail to deal DMG to target enemies. Fixes an issue whereby after adding Nahida to the party for the first time, holding the Elemental Skill could cause the character and camera to be positioned abnormally. Fixes an issue whereby when the Frostflake Seki no To released by Kamisato Ayaka’s Elemental Burst was blocked, it had a small probability of not dealing DMG even if it hit enemies. Fixes an issue on mobile whereby when some characters sit on a high-legged stool, the character model would display abnormally. Fixes an issue whereby Fischl would stand on water abnormally after casting an Elemental Burst under certain conditions. Fixes an issue whereby under certain circumstances, some characters may trigger the special effects of water ripples while walking on land.

System Fixes an issue that caused a white line to appear abnormally on Yaoyao’s Constellations interface. Fixes an issue whereby in the Character interface, when switching from Ganyu’s interface to multiple secondary interfaces (such as Talents, Artifacts, or Weapons), there was a chance that the character movements could be incorrect. Fixes an issue whereby the pre-selected Conversion material selection state would be reset when using a controller to carry out conversion with the Crafting Bench. Fixes an issue that caused the maximum number of Weapons or Artifacts that can be selected (by dragging them) in the Inventory to be displayed incorrectly under certain circumstances.

Genius Invokation TCG Fixes an issue in Genius Invokation TCG whereby when the Character Card “Eula” gains Grimheart, the DMG value indicated in the Elemental Skill description will be abnormally stated as “Deals 4 Cryo DMG” (the actual DMG dealt is as intended, and is 5 Cryo DMG).

Audio Fixes an issue whereby the audio effects of some quests were not controlled by the voice-over settings in the game.

Other Fixes an issue whereby Sorush could switch to other characters abnormally when flying under certain conditions. Fixes an issue whereby the grass in the landscape was not displayed correctly under certain conditions. Fixes an issue that caused flying birds to abnormally fall under certain conditions. Fixes some text errors in certain languages and optimizes text. (Note: Related in-game functions have not changed. Travelers can view the changes in different languages by going to the Paimon Menu > Settings > Language and changing the Game Language.) Text-related fixes and optimizations in English include: Unified the term “Hilichurl Shooters.” Optimized some inconsistencies between certain voice-over lines and what is displayed in Archon Quests, Story Quests, and World Quests. Optimized certain UI of the Serenitea Pot. Optimized the text in certain Namecards.



Genshin Impact is available now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android. A Nintendo Switch version is in development.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles