Rumor: Persona 6 to Launch Day One on Xbox - News

/ 766 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

There is a new rumor from XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker, who is a known leaker, is claiming Persona 6 won't be a PlayStation exclusive and will launch day one on Xbox consoles. This is in contract with previous reports claiming the game would be a PlayStation exclusive at launch.

Baker claimed Sony was trying to "lock up" Persona 6 as a PlayStation exclusive, however, he says trusted sources have told him the game would launch on Xbox consoles day one. He did add this should be treated as a rumor.

He added he hasn't heard anything about Persona 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass.

"They didn't say Game Pass; they just said Xbox," said Baker talking about his sources. "Nothing about Game Pass. A brand new Persona 6, that would, my god, that would cost a pretty penny to get Persona 6 on Game Pass."

ATLUS earlier this year announced Persona 3 Reload with an early 2024 release window and Persona 5 Tactica with a November 17 release date.

Persona 3 Reload will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in early 2024.

Persona 5 Tactica will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on November 17.

Thanks, DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles