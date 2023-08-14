Rumor: Persona 6 to Launch Day One on Xbox - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 766 Views
There is a new rumor from XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker, who is a known leaker, is claiming Persona 6 won't be a PlayStation exclusive and will launch day one on Xbox consoles. This is in contract with previous reports claiming the game would be a PlayStation exclusive at launch.
Baker claimed Sony was trying to "lock up" Persona 6 as a PlayStation exclusive, however, he says trusted sources have told him the game would launch on Xbox consoles day one. He did add this should be treated as a rumor.
He added he hasn't heard anything about Persona 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass.
"They didn't say Game Pass; they just said Xbox," said Baker talking about his sources. "Nothing about Game Pass. A brand new Persona 6, that would, my god, that would cost a pretty penny to get Persona 6 on Game Pass."
ATLUS earlier this year announced Persona 3 Reload with an early 2024 release window and Persona 5 Tactica with a November 17 release date.
Persona 3 Reload will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in early 2024.
Persona 5 Tactica will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on November 17.
Thanks, DualShockers.
I would be surprised if it didn't at this point If it doesn't come to gamepass, will be interesting to see how well it sells. Hopefully Xbox players are hooked on the series and support it.
Hopefully. Atlus does seem to have some confidence that it will sell (if the rumor is true) as Metaphor will also be releasing on Xbox at launch, but not Game Pass.
Sega in general I think did the best job of utilizing Game Pass to their advantage. Released all their games and franchises on Game Pass, built up a Sega/Atlus audience on Xbox through Game Pass to the point they can release their new titles on Xbox without needing them to be on Game Pass.
There's certainly exceptions like a new Total War releases on PC Game Pass and new Football Manager, but everything else does seem to be releasing multiplat now.
True, but that could also support that gamers on gamepads kust wait till new games end on ganepass instead of buying them. All previous titles have, so that sets a certain expectation.
Some individuals certainly will but there's no guarantee the game will release in a timely manner onto GamePass.
Overall I don't see anything different than with gamers just waiting for a deal on Steam or other stores. Some do for sure, but most still want to experience the game they're hyped about on day 1 so the overall effects on sales are mild at best.
The more who get to enjoy it, the better.
As always, shoutout to the member who called P5 "that niche shit". Now it's headline Xbox newsworthy.
I mean they could do with announcing the game first, why do some of the biggest series take so long to get a sequel?
Wonder if Xbox sales outweighs PlayStation money and marketing. Oh well time will tell. Switch 2 sales would definitely outweigh that though.