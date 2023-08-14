Ubisoft's Far Cry Series Has New Director - News

Drew Holmes, who has worked at Ubisoft for over seven years as a Lead Writer, Narrative Director, and Brand Narrative Lead, has been promoted to the IP Director on the Far Cry franchise.

"It's been an exciting few months," said Holmes in a LinkedIn post. "I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as IP Director of Far Cry at Ubisoft!

"We have big things in store. Don't hesitate to reach out if you want to be a part of the next evolution of this great brand!"

Far Cry 7 and a standalone multiplayer Far Cry game are reportedly in development. Reports claim Far Cry 7 will use Ubisoft's Snowdrop Engine, rather than the Dunia Engine that recent entries in the series has used. The multiplayer game is reportedly an extraction-based shooter set in Alaska.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

