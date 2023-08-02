PS5 Best-Selling Console in the US in June, Diablo IV Debuts in 1st - Sales

/ 1,593 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US in June 2023 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the five week period of May 28 to July 1.

The PS5 saw double-digit growth in dollar sales, which was partially offset by declines in dollar sales of the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S.

The PlayStation had its best June in terms of units sold since June 2010, while for revenue it is its highest since June 2008.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console in terms of units sold and dollar sales. The PS5 saw triple digit growth year-on-year in terms of revenue.

The Xbox Series X|S was the third best-selling console in terms of units sold and dollar sales.

2023 year-to-date the PlayStation 5 is the best-selling console in terms of both units sold and dollar sales, while the Nintendo Switch is in second in both rankings, and the Xbox Series X|S comes in third.

Overall spending on video games in June was up nine percent year-on-year from $4.34 billion to $4.73 billion. Spending on video game content increased seven percent from $3.78 billion to $4.06 billion, while video game hardware sales jumped 22 percent from $371 million to $454 million.

Overall spending on video games in 2023 year-to-date is up less than two percent from $26.11 billion to $26.56 billion. Spending on video game content is down less than one percent from $22.88 billion to $22.79 billion, while video game hardware sales is up 23 percent from $2.13 billion to $2.61 billion.

"June 2023 U.S. consumer spending on video game content, hardware and accessories reached $4.7B, a 9% increase vs year ago," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella.

Piscatella added, "Spending on video game content increased by 7% in June when compared to a year ago, totaling $4.1 billion. Console & PC Digital Premium Download spending in the month increased by more than 50% year-on-year."

Piscatella on hardware stated the "PlayStation 5 was the best-selling hardware platform in both unit and dollar sales during June 2023. Consumer spending on PlayStation hardware reached its highest June total since 2008, while unit sales were the highest achieved since June 2010.

"PlayStation 5 continues to lead the 2023 hardware market across both units and dollars."

There were five new releases in the top 20 best-selling games. Diablo IV was the best-selling game in June 2023 and is already the third best-selling game of 2023, only behind Hogwarts Legacy and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Final Fantasy XVI debuted in second place, Street Fighter 6 debuted in third place, F1 23 debuted in 15th place, and Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life debuted in 17th place.

Launch month sales for Street Fighter 6 were more than double that of Street Fighter V and had the biggest launch month in terms of dollars for a head-to-head fighting game since 2019's Mortal Kombat 11.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in its second month dropped from first to fourth place, while Hogwarts Legacy fell from second to fifth place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is down one spot to sixth place.

The two most recent Spider-Man games from Sony saw a bump in sales due to the release of the movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales jumped up from 31st to ninth place, while Marvel's Spider-Man climbed from 24th to 10th place.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for June 2023:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in 2023 year-to-date:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles