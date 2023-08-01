Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Debuts in 6th on the Steam Charts - Sales

Remnant II has remained in first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 31, 2023, which ended August 1, 2023.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart two years after it released on the PlayStation 5 landed on the PC at the end of July. The game debuted in sixth place on the Steam charts.

Steam Deck is up from fifth to third place, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained in fourth place, and Dead by Daylight re-entered the top 10 in fifth place.

BattleBit Remastered dropped four spots to seventh place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 is down one spot to eighth place. Grand Theft Auto V is down from sixth to ninth place and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Remnant II Baldur's Gate 3 Steam Deck Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Dead by Daylight

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - NEW BattleBit Remastered Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Remnant II Baldur's Gate 3 Apex Legends Steam Deck Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Dead by Daylight Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - NEW Naraka: Bladepoint Warframe

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

