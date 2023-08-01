Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 Announced for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

D3 Publisher in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has announced Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

The game is a spin-off of the Earth Defense Force series set in a parallel world where the earth is made of digital blocks.

The Gaiark emerges from within the planet this time and the square Earth starts to fall apart. There will also be four new classes.

Thanks, Gematsu.

