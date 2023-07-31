Fate/Samurai Remnant Second Trailer and Details Released - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force have released the second trailer and new details for Fate/Samurai Remnant.



View the second trailer below:

Read the latest details on the game below:

Characters

Rogue Saber - A Rogue Servant of the Saber class. An armored warrior who rides a gray horse and wields a large sword. He is in pursuit of an enemy called the Evil Ogre, whom he seeks to destroy.

- A Rogue Servant of the Saber class. An armored warrior who rides a gray horse and wields a large sword. He is in pursuit of an enemy called the Evil Ogre, whom he seeks to destroy. Rogue Archer - A Rogue Servant of the Archer class. True name Arjuna. A fighter clad in a white robe who wields a bow covered with blue flames. He is pure, always respectful, and behaves in a fair and honest manner.

A Rogue Servant of the Archer class. True name Arjuna. A fighter clad in a white robe who wields a bow covered with blue flames. He is pure, always respectful, and behaves in a fair and honest manner. Rogue Lancer - A Rogue Servant of the Lancer class. True name Cu Chulainn. Wields a crimson spear longer than he is, as if it were a part of himself. He has a belligerent personality and seeks out challenging battles.

A Rogue Servant of the Lancer class. True name Cu Chulainn. Wields a crimson spear longer than he is, as if it were a part of himself. He has a belligerent personality and seeks out challenging battles. Rogue Rider - A Rogue Servant of the Rider class. True name Tamamo Aria. Captivates men with her dainty appearance and somewhat frivolous speech and behavior. Instead of riding on something, riding on someone seems to be her preferred form of transportation.

A Rogue Servant of the Rider class. True name Tamamo Aria. Captivates men with her dainty appearance and somewhat frivolous speech and behavior. Instead of riding on something, riding on someone seems to be her preferred form of transportation. Rogue Berserker - A Rogue Servant of the Berserker class. A long-haired fighter who boasts a muscular body. Being summoned as a Berserker, he has lost all sense of rationality. For whatever reason, he accompanies Takao Dayu.

A Rogue Servant of the Berserker class. A long-haired fighter who boasts a muscular body. Being summoned as a Berserker, he has lost all sense of rationality. For whatever reason, he accompanies Takao Dayu. Rogue Caster

Rogue Assassin

System

Rogue Servants - Fate/Samurai Remnant will also feature a number of Rogue Servants throughout the game. These highly powerful warriors do not have Masters, and if you are able to form a bond with them, you will not only be able to temporarily borrow their powers, but some of them can even accompany you in battle! And while a few of these Rogue Servants have made appearances in past Fate series titles, like Rogue Lancer, Fate/Samurai Remnant also introduces all new Rogue Servants to the Fate universe, like Rogue Rider!

Fate/Samurai Remnant will also feature a number of Rogue Servants throughout the game. These highly powerful warriors do not have Masters, and if you are able to form a bond with them, you will not only be able to temporarily borrow their powers, but some of them can even accompany you in battle! And while a few of these Rogue Servants have made appearances in past Fate series titles, like Rogue Lancer, Fate/Samurai Remnant also introduces all new Rogue Servants to the Fate universe, like Rogue Rider! Various Encounters - You may encounter a Rogue Servant in the town of Edo. By interacting and forming bonds with them, they will become reassuring allies that will support Iori with their tremendous strength.

You may encounter a Rogue Servant in the town of Edo. By interacting and forming bonds with them, they will become reassuring allies that will support Iori with their tremendous strength. Spirit Font Conflict - An all-new gameplay element that features a competition between enemies for “spirit fonts” scattered throughout Edo. The players aim to acquire the spiritual fonts — that are ultimately the enemy’s strongholds—by making a mutually determined number of movements on a gridded map. When a spiritual font is acquired, a path passes through the ley line that connects it to one’s own base, temporarily boosting Iori’s abilities. Rogue Servants with a bond will be able to be moved as a separate unit to cooperate in the acquisition of spirit fonts. There are also Rogue Servants who will lend their assistance only in the “Spirit Font Conflict.”

An all-new gameplay element that features a competition between enemies for “spirit fonts” scattered throughout Edo. The players aim to acquire the spiritual fonts — that are ultimately the enemy’s strongholds—by making a mutually determined number of movements on a gridded map. When a spiritual font is acquired, a path passes through the ley line that connects it to one’s own base, temporarily boosting Iori’s abilities. Rogue Servants with a bond will be able to be moved as a separate unit to cooperate in the acquisition of spirit fonts. There are also Rogue Servants who will lend their assistance only in the “Spirit Font Conflict.” Magecraft Workshop - Further helping boost Iori’s abilities will be his magecraft workshop located in town. This is where Iori can learn new skills that will be useful as he fights his way through the Waxing Moon Ritual. By strengthening the workshop, you can acquire skills such as the ability to have Rogue Servants accompany you in battle. There is even a sword maintenance minigame to be played in the workshop, with samurai who take care of their swords accordingly being rewarded with bonus effects in battle!

Fate/Samurai Remnant will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in Japan on September 28 and worldwide on September 29.

