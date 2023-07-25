Rumor: Ubisoft Cancels Immortals Fenyx Rising Sequel - News

posted 4 hours ago

Ubisoft has reportedly cancelled a sequel to 2020's Immortals Fenyx Rising, according to multiple development sources who spoke with VideoGamesChronicle.

The sources claim a sequel was in early development at Ubisoft Quebec, but leadership at Ubisoft decided to cancel it earlier this month. This was due to perceived challenges around establishing the IP.

Future plans for the franchise are currently in doubt as Ubisoft puts more focus on its more popular franchises like Assassin's Creed.

Ubisoft has been putting more focus on Assassin's Creed as it is increasing the number of developers working on the franchise by 40 percent "to fuel its ambitious expansion." There is also a rumor here are 11 games in the series in at least the planning stages.

Immortals Fenyx Rising released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia in December 2020.

