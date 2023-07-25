Remnant II Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

Remnant II has debuted in first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 30, 2023, which ended July 25, 2023.

Baldur's Gate 3 ahead of it leaving Early Access on August 3 has remained in second place. BattleBit Remastered remained in third place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is up from fifth to fourth place.

Steam Deck fell from first to fifth place. Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to sixth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 is up from 10th to seventh place.

Dave the Diver dropped from fourth to eighth place, while Street Fighter 6 re-entered the top 10 in ninth place. Rust rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Remnant II - NEW Baldur's Gate 3 BattleBit Remastered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Steam Deck Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2

Dave the Diver Street Fighter 6 Rust

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Remnant II - NEW Baldur's Gate 3 Apex Legends Naraka: Bladepoint BattleBit Remastered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Steam Deck Grand Theft Auto V PUBG: Battlegrounds

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

