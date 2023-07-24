Tencent to Become Majority Shareholder in Dying Light Developer Techland - News

Dying Light developer Techland announced it is being acquired by Tencent.

"Today I am happy to announce the partnership with Tencent who are in the process of becoming Techland's majority shareholder," reads a news post from Techland founder Pawel Marchewka.

"Teaming up with Tencent will allow us to move full speed ahead with the execution of the vision for our games. We have chosen an ally who has already partnered with some of the world's finest video game companies and helped them reach new heights while respecting their ways of doing things.

"We will retain full ownership of our IPs, maintain creative freedom, and continue to operate the way we believe is right. I'm also going to continue serving as the studio’s CEO.

"I couldn't be happier about us making this giant step ahead toward the future and sharing this moment with you."

