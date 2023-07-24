Tangledeep Out Now for PS4 - News

Impact Gameworks announced the 16-bit RPG with elements from roguelikes and dungeon crawlers, Tangledeep, is now available for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store for $19.99. It includes the base game and the legend of Shara expansion.

The game first released for PC via Steam and GOG in February 2018, and for the Nintendo Switch in January 2019.

Tangledeep combines the 16-bit graphics and polish of classic RPGs with elements from roguelikes and dungeon crawlers to create a magical experience for players of all skill levels. Trapped in underground villages with no memory of the world at the surface, you must survive an ever-changing labyrinth to discover what lies above.

Experience rich, tactical, turn-based gameplay as you explore a sprawling dungeon that’s different each time you play. Tangledeep features a customizable job system and hundreds of collectible items that allow you to approach each playthrough in a totally new way!

Includes the expansion “Legend of Shara” content for free!

Key Features:

Master deep, tactical turn-based combat across 13 unique jobs with over 100 skills.

Choose between three game modes—including Adventure Mode, which removes the pain of permadeath.

Make your experience easier, harder, or just plain wackier with over 15 included Game Modifiers.

Share some of your progress between characters by using the banking system and planting magic trees.

Explore Item Dreams, randomized mini-dungeons where anything goes, and power up your gear!

Take in the scenery—comprised of beautiful 16-bit graphics and carefully handcrafted maps!

Relax to a beautiful soundtrack inspired by the most legendary RPGs of the 16-bit era, composed by award-winning composer Andrew Aversa—joined by Hiroki Kikuta, Grant Kirkhope, and Norihiko Hibino!

Expansion Legend of Shara Content:

Shara’s Story: A new tale in the world of Tangledeep with a unique story, boss encounters, and new gameplay!

Increased level cap: from 15 to 20! With this new level cap comes even more powerful items and challenges to discover.

Dozens of new monsters with new powers! You can capture and tame them, too!

Begin your ascent in Riverstone Waterway instead of Cedar Caverns: a new early-game path with slightly more challenge and greater rewards.

Encounter the Mysterious Wanderer and explore Wanderer’s Journeys: entirely new dungeons with bizarre creatures, scenarios, and treasure.

Strange new Item Dreams that twist and warp areas you’ve already visited with new events, monsters, items, and objects.

Unearth Runes of Knowledge, a set of tablets that teach special abilities not found anywhere else!

New monster sprites, tile sets, layouts, item graphics, effects, and music!

