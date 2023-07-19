Trine 5 Dev: Xbox Series S is a 'Nice Option' for Consumers, But Can be a 'Bottleneck' for Devs - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 minutes ago / 124 Views
Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy developer Frozenbyte's marketing manager Kai Tuovinen in an interview with GamingBolt was asked about his thoughts on the Xbox Series S and said it is a good option to have for consumers, however, it can be a bottleneck for developers.
"More powerful hardware is always better from a developer perspective," said Touvinen. "I think for more graphically intensive games the Series S can become a bottleneck as supporting it is required. From a player perspective I guess it’s a nice option to have a more affordable console though."
Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this Summer.
A marketing manager.........anyways, Series S certainly seems like it will be a bottleneck years down the road, yet games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Ghost of Tsushima, and Last of Us Part II were graphical powerhouses that ran on last-gen hardware. And that was towards the end of the last generation! Developers are able to accomplish amazing things with the right time and resources.
As a side note, kinda funny this marketing manager is criticizing the Series S on its power while the game he's working on marketing for is also coming to the Switch lol.