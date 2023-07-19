Trine 5 Dev: Xbox Series S is a 'Nice Option' for Consumers, But Can be a 'Bottleneck' for Devs - News

/ 124 Views

by, posted 14 minutes ago

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy developer Frozenbyte's marketing manager Kai Tuovinen in an interview with GamingBolt was asked about his thoughts on the Xbox Series S and said it is a good option to have for consumers, however, it can be a bottleneck for developers.

"More powerful hardware is always better from a developer perspective," said Touvinen. "I think for more graphically intensive games the Series S can become a bottleneck as supporting it is required. From a player perspective I guess it’s a nice option to have a more affordable console though."

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this Summer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles