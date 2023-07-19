Diablo IV Topped 10 Million Players in June - News

Blizzard Entertainment in the latest earnings report announced Diablo IV had over 10 million players in the month of June, with over 700 million hours played.

Diablo IV is also the fastest-selling game of all time in Blizzard's history, with pre-launch unit sales on PC and consoles.

"As of the end of the second quarter, Diablo IV had sold-through more units than any other Blizzard title at an equivalent stage of release. Over 10 million players experienced Diablo IV in June, playing for over 700 million hours, and retention trends for the title are particularly strong.

"The launch of Diablo IV marks the start of a live service plan designed to deeply engage the Diablo community and create opportunities for continued player investment. July 20 sees the release of Diablo IV’s first quarterly season, Season of the Malignant, bringing new themes, content, and fresh gameplay to the community. Blizzard’s teams are also making strong progress on expansions that will deliver major new features and continue the game’s acclaimed narrative for many years to come."

Diablo IV is available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

