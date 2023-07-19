PS5 Sales Jump 116% in Europe in June 2023, Diablo IV Sets June Record - Sales

Diablo IV debuted in first place on the Europe charts for June 2023, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

The game was easily the best-selling game of the month and is the second fastest-selling game of 2023 in Europe behind only Hogwarts Legacy. Though it should be noted the third fastest-selling game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is missing digital sales as Nintendo does not share this data.

Diablo IV set a new record for the biggest launch in June since the GSD charts began in 2017. Over 66 percent of sales of the game were on PC. This is followed by the PlayStation 5 with over 21 percent of sales, the Xbox Series X|S at just under nine percent, and the PlayStation 4 at four percent.

Square Enix's Final Fantasy XVI debuted in second place. The PS5 exclusive had launch sales 24 percent lower than 2020's Final Fantasy VII Remake. The install base for the PS4 at the time is higher than the current PS5 install base.

F1 23 had a slow start debuting in sixth place with sales down nearly 47 percent compared to F1 22. 65 percent of sales were on the PS5, 22.5 percent on the Xbox Series X|S, and 12.5 percent on the PS5. PC accounted for just 0.3 percent of sales.

Street Fighter 6 debuted in ninth place with over 51 percent of sales on the PS5. PC accounted for 28 percent of sales, the Xbox Series X|S 12 percent, and the PS4 nearly nine percent.

80 percent of sales of these four new releases were digital sales with some variation. Diablo IV at the highest percent of digital sales of these four games, while Final Fantasy XVI had the lowest.

There were a total of 15.5 million games sold in June across Europe for PC and consoles, which is up 20 percent year-on-year. 10.5 million of these games sold were digital, while physical accounted for the other five million.

There were 500,700 consoles sold in the tracked European markets, which is up 33 percent year-on-year. It should be noted console sales in the UK, Germany, and some Eastern European countries are not included. Read the UK report for June 2023 here.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in June 2023 with sales up over 116 percent compared to June 2022 after settling for second place in May.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with sales down 2.3 percent year-on-year, while the Xbox Series X|S came in third place with sales down just 0.8 percent year-on-year.

There were more than 1.46 million accessories sold in Europe, which is up 5.4 percent compared to the year before. The PS5 DualSense controller was the best-selling accessory, followed by the Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller. The PS5 DualSense controller saw an increase of 6.6 percent compared to a year ago.

Top 20 Games in Europe in June 2023, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Diablo 4 (Activision Blizzard) 2 Final Fantasy 16 (Square Enix) 3 FIFA 23 (EA) 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)* 5 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 6 F1 23 (EA) 7 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 8 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 9 Street Fighter 6 (Capcom) 10 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

