PS5 Best-Selling Console in the UK in June, Diablo IV Debuts in 1st - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in June 2023, according to GfK Entertainment and reported by GamesIndustry.

Sales for the PlayStation 5 were up 43 percent compared to May, which was helped by a price reduction in the PS5 God of War: Ragnarök bundle from £520 to £460.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console in the UK in May with sales falling 20 percent compared to May. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom limited edition Nintendo Switch OLED after being the best-selling SKU in April and May has dropped to third in June.

The Xbox Series X|S was the third best-selling console in June, however, it was a good month for the console as sales were up 31 percent month-on-month. This was due to increased stock on the Xbox Series X.

There were 110,000 video game consoles sold in the UK in June (GfK panel data, not upweighted). This is up 15 percent.

Year-to-date, 722,000 consoles have been sold in the UK, which is up 11 percent compared to the same period a year ago. PS5 sales are up 66 percent year-on-year, Nintendo Switch sales are down 10 percent, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down 23 percent.

GSD data shows that three million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in June, which is up seven percent year-on-year.

Diablo IV debuted in first place on the UK software charts and it wasn't even close. It is the second fastest-selling game of the year after four weeks, only behind Hogwarts Legacy. Nintendo doesn't share digital sales, so it isn't known if The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold faster than Diablo IV.

57 percent of Diablo IV sales were on PC, while the other 43 percent were on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The PS5 exclusive, Final Fantasy XVI, debuted in second place with sales 36 percent lower than the opening two weeks of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

F1 23 debuted in third place with the first three weeks of sales down 49 percent compared to F1 22. F1 23 sold best on the Xbox with 48.5 percent of sales on the Xbox Series X|S, followed by 47.6 percent on the PS5, while the remaining sales were on the PS4 and PC.

Street Fighter 6 debuted in eighth place wit the PS5 accounting for 52 percent of sales. The PC version accounted for 23 percent of sales, the Xbox Series X|S just over 17 percent, and the PS4 version with just over seven percent.

Of the four bigger new releases in June, 82 percent of sales were on digital stores. Diablo IV had the highest digital percent, while Final Fantasy XVI had the lowest.

There were 547,000 accessories and add-on products sold in the UK in June, which is up 24 percent compared to May, but down 6.3 percent compared to a year ago. The Midnight Black PS5 DualSense controller was the best-selling accessory, followed by the White PS5 DualSense controller. The Starfield Limited Edition Xbox controller debuted in fifth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the UK in June 2023 (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Diablo IV (Activision Blizzard) 2 Final Fantasy 16 (Square Enix) 3 F123 (EA) 4 FIFA 23 (EA) 5 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 6 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)* 7 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 8 Street Fighter 6 (Capcom) 9 NBA 2K23 (2K Games) 10 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

