PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for July 2023 Now Available - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 292 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for July 2023. These games are available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tier subscribers only.
The list of game catalog games for Extra and Premium tiers includes It Takes Two, Sniper Elite 5, The Ascent, and many more. The classics games for Premium tiers includes Gravity Crash Portable, Twisted Metal, and Twisted Metal 2.
Here is the list of PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for July 2023:
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog
- It Takes Two | PS4, PS5
- Sniper Elite 5 | PS4, PS5
- Snowrunner | PS4, PS5
- World War Z | PS4, PS5
- The Ascent | PS4, PS5
- Undertale | PS4
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated | PS4
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina | PS4
- Dysmantle | PS4, PS5
- Circus Electrique | PS4
- Dynasty Warriors 9 | PS4
- Samurai Warriors 5 | PS4
- My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure | PS4, PS5
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R | PS4, PS5
- Monster Jam Steel Titans | PS4
PlayStation Premium | Classics
- Gravity Crash Portable | PS4, PS5
- Twisted Metal | PS4, PS5
- Twisted Metal 2 | PS4, PS5
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
We’re seen PS try to do their version of a Game Pass, do it’s smaller version of backwards compatibility, and has slightly improved the quality of monthly releases…..which is all due to competition with Xbox and GamePass.
Now wait till Xbox releases Day 1 ( day 1-7 ) games on Game Pass. Sony will eventually have to do the same, and all consumers will be the winners. Who would be insane enough against lower prices and a consumer victory ?