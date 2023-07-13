PS5 Access Controller Launches December 6 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation 5 Access controller will launch worldwide on December 6, while pre-orders will open up on Friday, July 21.

The PS5 Access controller will have a retail price of $89.99 USD/$119.99 CAD/¥12,980 JPY/€89.99/£79.99 (MSRP).

The controller lets you customize the layout with different button and stick caps in various shapes and designs. It can also be operated from any 360 degree orientation and has the ability to connect third-party accessibility accessories using four 3.5mm expansion ports.

View the features trailer for the PS5 Access controller below:

Read details on the PS5 Access controller below:

On your PlayStation 5 console, there are many settings for the Access controller that you can configure to meet your needs. You can map buttons to create up to 30 control profiles, adjust stick settings, toggle commands on/off, or disable buttons altogether to stop accidental pressing. You can even pair up to two Access controllers and one DualSense wireless controller together and use them collaboratively. Check out the video below for a sneak peek at the countless ways you can craft your own gaming experience through the Access controller:

Product Specifications & Contents

Let’s take a look at the product specifications and what’s included in the box:

Feature Details Access controller for PlayStation 5 Dimensions (w/h/d): Approx. 141 x 39 x 191 mmWeight: Approx. 322 grams (0.7 lbs.) (4) expansion ports 3.5mm industry-standard AUX ports for players to connect additional buttons, specialty trigger switches and other compatible accessories (19) button caps wide flat button cap(covers two button sockets)(2) overhang button caps(benefits players with smaller hands as they are positioned closer to the center)(4) curve button caps(can be pushed if placed along the top or pulled if placed along the bottom of the controller)(8) pillow button caps(4) flat button caps (3) stick caps ball stick capstandard stick capdome stick cap (23) button cap tags Swappable button cap tags for players to easily mark which inputs they map to each button USB cable 1.5m USB Type-C to Type-C cable (Hi-Speed USB) Quick start guide and safety guide Instructions for setting up the controller, UI settings and button configurations on PlayStation 5

And, here’s a visual breakdown:

You can read more about the Access controller’s features on our webpage and sign up for email updates to stay up to speed on the latest news.

Preorders Kick Off on July 21

Starting Friday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m. local time, players in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Portugal will be able to preorder the Access controller directly from PlayStation through PlayStation Direct, as well as from select retailers. Preorders will also be available through select retailers in other global markets on the same day. The Access controller will launch globally on December 6.

Thank you to the wonderful organizations, accessibility experts and PlayStation Studios teams who’ve been on this journey with us. We’re especially grateful to all the players who continually share their passion for the games and products we make. We truly believe gaming should be accessible to everyone, and the Access controller is our latest step toward living up to that promise. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to launch!

