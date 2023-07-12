PS1 Game Tomba! Headed to PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Limited Run Games and developer Whoopee Camp announced an enhanced version of the PlayStation 1 game, Tomba!, is headed to the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The game first released for the PlayStation 1 in Japan in 1997 and in the North America and Europe in 1998.

Director, producer, and designer Tokuro Fujiwara is working with Limited Run Games on this enhanced version of the game that will run on the Limited Run Games’ Carbon Engine and feature a new soundtrack by Fujita Harumi.

View the reveal trailer below:

