PS1 Game Tomba! Headed to PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 755 Views
Publisher Limited Run Games and developer Whoopee Camp announced an enhanced version of the PlayStation 1 game, Tomba!, is headed to the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
The game first released for the PlayStation 1 in Japan in 1997 and in the North America and Europe in 1998.
Director, producer, and designer Tokuro Fujiwara is working with Limited Run Games on this enhanced version of the game that will run on the Limited Run Games’ Carbon Engine and feature a new soundtrack by Fujita Harumi.
View the reveal trailer below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Wasn't this on the demo disc that launched with playstation??
No this came out a couple of years after the PlayStation launched, but it did make it to other demo discs at the time.
I never got around to playing this but I've heard good things. It's cool that people will be able to get it now without paying the outrageous prices of the PS1 version.
Holy crap, this is like £100+ on ebay, Dragoon then this? For the love of all holy, release the Discworld games on any platform.