Limited Run Games Announces Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection for All Major Platforms

posted 6 hours ago

Limited Run Games has announced Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Pre-orders for the physicals editions will open up on September 1 and end on October 15, and will be available here.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the collection below:

About the Collection

The 8-and 16-bit era of Jurassic Park games has returned. This release includes a lineup of classic titles and adds new features, including save states for each game, new in-game maps, and various quality-of-life fixes that bring these titles into the modern era of gaming. The additions and extras added to this collection are carefully curated to celebrate the legacy of the 1993 film from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment and the love that the Limited Run and Carbon teams share for the blockbuster franchise.

The Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection will come with the following fan-favorite titles, originally released across NES, Game Boy and SNES:

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues

In addition to this collection, Limited Run will also reissue Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues on NES, Game Boy, and SNES cartridges. In celebration of the Jurassic Park 30th anniversary, Limited Run is upgrading these cartridges with amber-colored shells and with a series of premium Collector’s Editions that feature light-up cartridges, numbered slipcovers, and a collectible set of posters. Fans are invited to re-experience these classics on their original hardware—with a new twist.

About the Physical Editions

Standard Edition (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Switch) – $29.99 Physical copy of Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

(PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Switch) – $29.99 Classic Edition (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Switch) – $64.99 Physical copy of Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection SteelBook Packaging inspired by the original Jurassic Park VHS case

(PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Switch) – $64.99 Prehistoric Edition (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Switch) – $174.99 Physical copy of Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection SteelBook Packaging inspired by the original Jurassic Park VHS case Replica of Dr. Alan Grant’s ID card inspired by the Jurassic Park game Physical CD soundtrack featuring original music from the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection Mini replicas of original Jurassic Park NES, Game Boy and SNES game cartridges in a custom display frame Packaging inspired by the classic Jurassic Park toys

(PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Switch) – $174.99

About the Retro Editions

Standard Editions (NES, Game Boy, SNES) – $49.99 to $64.99 Physical copy of either Jurassic Park or Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues on an amber retro cartridge Replica of the original game manual

(NES, Game Boy, SNES) – $49.99 to $64.99 Collector’s Editions (NES, Game Boy, SNES) – $99.99 Physical copy of either Jurassic Park or Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues on an amber light-up retro cartridge Numbered foil stamped slipcover Replica of the original game manual Double-sided poster inspired by the classic Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

(NES, Game Boy, SNES) – $99.99

