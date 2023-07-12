Super Crazy Rhythm Castle Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Konami and developer Second Impact Games have announced Super Crazy Rhythm Castle for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

It’s Super Crazy Rhythm Castle, the chaotic rhythm adventure! A puzzling cooperative mashup unlike anything you’ve ever heard—work together to think outside the box while keeping your combo. Solo, or with a band of up to three friends…

Can you conquer the castle?

Adventure into Absurdity

An unforgettable journey with a light heart and a tapping foot. You’ll become one with the music and the madness.

Unlikely heroes, approach Rhythm Castle! Inside, the unhinged King Ferdinand awaits, ready to defend his crown and ruin your day. Overcome his twisted challenges and beat him at his own game. Throw beans into an ancient summoning ritual. Shut down a giant eggplant DJ. Cover tiny meat people in gravy for reasons that we promise will become clear. All while keeping the beat!

Super Soundtrack

With over 30 tracks—plus a few hidden extras—tune in for earworm rock, hip hop, dubstep, and plenty more.

Crazy Cooperative Play

Chaotic cooperative gameplay that’s fun and accessible. Not a pro at rhythm games? Each player can play their music in three-button or four-button mode—or hop out to focus on puzzling while your buddy covers the music! Whether you go solo or sync up with friends, get ready to embrace the madness and take on the challenges of Rhythm Castle.

Multitasking Mayhem

From musical escape room to elevator arcade, you’ll need to think outside the beat to stay ahead of the king’s mischief. Juggle music play with tricky tasks and blasting action to solve each level!

Relive the Rhythm

Gunning for a gold medal? Unlock and play every song in the Music Lab. No nonsense, just pure rhythm!

