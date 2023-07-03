PlayStation Mobile Loses Another Top Executive - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 387 Views
PlayStation Mobile has lost another one of its top executives, according to MobileGamer.
Michail Katkoff, the Managing director at Savage Game Studios, announced on LinkedIn he is leaving less than a year after it was acquired by Sony. The head of technology Mike McManus and game director and cofounder Nadjim Adjir will now be taking leading the studio forward.
"I’d like to believe I’ve done my fair part in taking the company from zero to one," said Katkoff. "Now I’m eager to watch from the side as Nadjim and Mike take it from one to one hundred.
"In the same breath, I wish nothing but the best to Olivier C. and Kris Davis who are leading PlayStation’s charge onto mobile. Can’t wait to play all the amazing games from all the fantastic developers!"
He added, "Well… for as long as I remember, my mentality was to push tirelessly to pursue my career and financial goals. Little did I know, this pursuit came at the expense of friendships, parental life, marriage and a mental health. Needless to say, my life got out of balance. And now I’m taking a good amount of time to course correct and find the equilibrium."
The Vice President and head of mobile at PlayStation Studios Nicola Sebastiani left the company in June. He was responsible for building up PlayStation's mobile, which was established in July 2021 and was a main reason Sony acquired mobile game developer Savage Game Studios.
Did they lose him or was his contract for transition to new ownership? Otherwise I don't care about mobile efforts anyway.
I'm a die hard Sony Fan and haven't heard of Sony Mobile. Couldn't name a single title
You'd be forgiven as the PlayStation Mobile division hasn't released a game yet. The branch was only founded in 2021 and Sony acquired their first, first-party mobile studio in 2022. So not time yet to see what their first mobile game will be.
At this rate the division would sooner be closed than it produces a game though.