PlayStation Mobile Loses Another Top Executive

PlayStation Mobile has lost another one of its top executives, according to MobileGamer.

Michail Katkoff, the Managing director at Savage Game Studios, announced on LinkedIn he is leaving less than a year after it was acquired by Sony. The head of technology Mike McManus and game director and cofounder Nadjim Adjir will now be taking leading the studio forward.

"I’d like to believe I’ve done my fair part in taking the company from zero to one," said Katkoff. "Now I’m eager to watch from the side as Nadjim and Mike take it from one to one hundred.



"In the same breath, I wish nothing but the best to Olivier C. and Kris Davis who are leading PlayStation’s charge onto mobile. Can’t wait to play all the amazing games from all the fantastic developers!"

He added, "Well… for as long as I remember, my mentality was to push tirelessly to pursue my career and financial goals. Little did I know, this pursuit came at the expense of friendships, parental life, marriage and a mental health. Needless to say, my life got out of balance. And now I’m taking a good amount of time to course correct and find the equilibrium."

The Vice President and head of mobile at PlayStation Studios Nicola Sebastiani left the company in June. He was responsible for building up PlayStation's mobile, which was established in July 2021 and was a main reason Sony acquired mobile game developer Savage Game Studios.

