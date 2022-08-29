Sony Acquires Mobile Developer Savage Game Studios, Forms New Mobile Division - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it has entered an agreement to acquire mobile game developer Savage Game Studios.

The developer will be joining the newly created PlayStation Studios Mobile Division. It will operate independently from PlayStation's home console development and focus on games based on new and existing PlayStation IP that are "innovative, on-the-go experiences."

Savage Game Studios was founded in June 2020 by a team with years of experience developing "some of the most popular mobile games enjoyed by players around the world."

"Thanks, Hermen, and hello everyone in the PlayStation community!" said Savage Game Studios CEO and co-founder Michail Katkoff.

"Established in 2020 and led by myself and fellow co-founders Nadjim Adjir and Michael McManus, Savage Game Studios was born of our many years of mobile game development experience spanning a number of massively successful global intellectual property. Our guiding vision was a creative space where experimentation and taking risks weren’t warily avoided, but rather eagerly embraced. We’ve all worked at big studios and while we respect the advantages of ample resources, we wanted to stay small and nimble so we could call our own shots.

"'So why then,' you may be thinking to yourself, 'would you join PlayStation Studios?' We made this deal because we believe that PlayStation Studios’ leadership respects our vision for how we can best operate and succeed, and because they too are not afraid to take chances. All of that, plus the ability to potentially tap into PlayStation’s amazing catalog of intellectual property and the fact that we will benefit from the kind of support that only they can provide… The harder question to answer would be 'why not?'

On behalf of everybody at Savage Game Studios, thank you for having us. We can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on!"

