Amazon Luna to End Support for 3rd-Party Games, Stores, and Subscriptions - News

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Amazon announced on June 10, 2026 it will be ending support for third-party game stores, individual purchases, and external subscriptions on Luna.

The Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, and GOG stores will no longer be available on Luna. Ubisoft+ and Jackbox Games subscriptions through Luna will also come to an end.

The Bring Your Own Library will also be removed. It allowed users to play purchased games on other stores on Luna. Players can access these titles starting June 10 through their linked third-party accounts. Amazon will not issue refunds.

"We are always looking for ways to better serve our customers," Amazon told PCMag. "Luna's library continues to expand, and a growing portion of that content is available to Prime members at no additional cost. As we evolve how we deliver third-party content, we are transitioning away from certain subscription, game store, and a-la-carte purchasing models in favor of approaches we believe work better for our customers long term."

Read details and a Q&A on the changes via Amazon below:

At Amazon, we're always looking for ways to better serve our players. Your feedback has been clear: you want easy access to great games, more social experiences, and a steady flow of new content from developers you know and love. As our library continues to grow, more of that content is available to Prime members-and that's where we're focusing our future.

Starting April 10, 2026, Amazon Luna will no longer offer game stores, individual game purchases or third-party subscriptions.

This page explains what is changing, when it's happening, and what it means for you.

What's Changing? A-la-carte game purchases are no longer available . Previously purchased titles will remain playable through June 10, 2026, after which they will be removed from Luna.

Bring Your Own Library will no longer be supported . Games previously played in this manner will no longer be playable on Luna after June 10, 2026.

Ubisoft+ and Jackbox Games subscriptions sold through Luna are discontinued. New subscriptions are no longer available for purchase, and any active subscriptions purchased from Luna will be cancelled at the end of your next billing cycle.

Third-party game stores (EA, Ubisoft, and GOG) are being removed from the Luna platform.

I haven't used Luna in a while. Does this affect me? If you previously purchased a-la-carte titles, used the Bring Your Own Library benefit, or had an active Ubisoft+ or Jackbox Games subscription through Luna, these changes apply to you.

Will I lose the games I've already purchased? After June 10, 2026, previously purchased a-la-carte titles will no longer be playable on Luna. However, you can continue to access them directly through the third-party platform account you had linked when you made the purchase on Luna: EA: EA App ( EA App ( https://www.ea.com/ea-app

GOG: GOG Galaxy ( GOG Galaxy ( https://www.gog.com/galaxy

Ubisoft: Ubisoft Connect ( Ubisoft Connect ( https://www.ubisoft.com/en-us/ubisoft-connect

What will happen to my Ubisoft+ or Jackbox Games subscription? If your subscription was purchased through Luna: It will renew one final time after your current billing cycle ends.

After that renewal, it will be automatically cancelled.

If you do not wish for it to renew one final time, you can manage the subscription through Your Memberships & Subscriptions ( https://www.amazon.com/hz5/yourmembershipsandsubscriptions?ref_=nav_AccountFlyout_digital_subscriptions ).

If you want to maintain access to a Ubisoft+ Premium subscription that you purchased through Luna, we recommend signing up directly at Ubisoft: ( https://store.ubisoft.com/us/select-plan ). If you purchased a Ubisoft+ subscription directly from Ubisoft: It will continue to be honored on Luna up to June 10, 2026, and will continue uninterrupted with no further changes.

What is happening to the Bring Your Own Library benefit? Bring Your Own Library allows you to play supported games you purchased from third-party platforms including EA, GOG, and Ubisoft directly on Luna. After June 3, 2026, this benefit is being discontinued, and these games will no longer be playable on Luna.

Can I download my game save data? Yes. Save data for affected titles will be available to download for 90 days after June 10, 2026 from your Settings page (https://luna.amazon.com/settings?subNav=game_save_data). Note: Save data compatibility varies by game and platform, and is determined by the game publisher. We cannot guarantee that save data downloaded from Luna will work on other gaming services. We recommend downloading your save data as soon as possible and testing compatibility with your intended platform.

Will I be charged for my Ubisoft+ or Jackbox subscription after it's cancelled? No. Once your subscription is automatically cancelled (after its final billing cycle), you will not be charged again. You'll receive at least one final period of access before cancellation.

Can I get a refund for games that I had previously purchased? All purchases of a-la-carte titles through Luna are final, and we do not accept returns, except as expressly stated in the Digital Products Return Policy. However, you can continue to access your purchased titles through your linked third-party platform account. If you have questions about a specific purchase, please contact Amazon Customer Service.

How do I claim my complimentary Luna Premium offer? If eligible, you will receive an email on or after June 10 with details about the offer and how to claim it.

What is Luna Premium? Luna Premium gives you unlimited access to a curated library of top-tier games, all included with your subscription - no individual purchases required. Learn more about Luna Premium.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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