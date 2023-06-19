PlayStation Mobile Boss Leaves to 'Purse a New, Undisclosed Opportunity' - News

The Vice President and head of mobile at PlayStation Studios has left the company to "pursue a new, undisclosed opportunity," according to MobileGamer.

Sebastiani at PlayStation was responsible for building up PlayStation's mobile, which was established in July 2021 and was a main reason Sony acquired mobile game developer Savage Game Studios.

Sebastiani previously spent eight years working at Apple as a leader on the business management team before becoming the head of content for Apple Arcade. He has also previously worked at Ubisoft in product management.

