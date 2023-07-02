Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Byking have announced 3D action brawler, Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

"With its unique and compelling storyline and focus on intense action, Jujutsu Kaisen is the perfect anime to make the leap to video games," said Bandai Namco Entertainment producer Misaki Kai. "Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash stays true to its source material, taking players into this amazing anime universe to live the story and experience the action for themselves."

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash is a 3D action brawler where players create a team from the anime’s cast of Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits and unleash powerful attacks with the series’ famed “Cursed Techniques” in two-versus-two combat.

The arena brawls in Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash let fans play through and relive the original story and action of Jujutsu Kaisen, where protagonist Yuji Itadori and a cast of unforgettable characters defend humanity against monsters known as Curses in modern-day Japan. The game remains faithful to the original work with visuals inspired by the series’ distinct aesthetics, with a selection of more than fifteen favorite fighters to choose from, and featuring intense action and explosive animations.

In Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash, players will be able to select their own two-versus-two teams, each capable of executing a wide array of powerful tag-team attacks and combos. Different character combinations will have unique synergies and power dynamics. By completing battles, players increase their fighter’s power level, unlocking stronger attacks as they progress.

