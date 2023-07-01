Scorn Tops 2 Million Players - News

/ 153 Views

by, posted 39 minutes ago

Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Ebb Software announced the first-person atmospheric horror game, Scorn, has surpassed two million players.

"Over 2 Million souls have succumbed to Scorn's allure," reads a tweet from the official Scorn Twitter account. "Our frozen hearts extend gratitude from the depths of despair."

Scorn released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass in October 2022, and is set to launch for the PlayStation 5 this Fall.

Over 2 Million souls have succumbed to Scorn's allure.



Our frozen hearts extend gratitude from the depths of despair 🖤 pic.twitter.com/2ZfWAqceBp — Scorn (@scorn_game) June 30, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles