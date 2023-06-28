Microsoft CEO: Sony Has Defined Market Competition Using Exclusives - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 2,652 Views
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during today's Microsoft vs FTC hearing said he isn't a fan of exclusives, but the console market leader, Sony, has defined competition by using exclusives.
"I would love to get rid of the entire sort of exclusives on consoles, but that’s not for me to define," said Nadella. "Especially as a low share player in the console market that the dominant player [Sony] has defined market competition using exclusives. I have no love for that world."
Nadella added "it makes no economic sense or no strategic sense" to remove Call of Duty from PlayStation. "Our goal with Activision in particular, in their content and our content, is to get it on more platforms. That’s what we’ve done with Office and that’s what I want to do with gaming."
The Microsoft CEO is "100 percent" committed to releasing Call of Duty on PlayStation.
Speaking on clouding gaming, Nadella says it includes Xbox Live.
"Whenever I think about the cloud in the context of the Xbox pillars of content, cloud, and community, Xbox Live is part of the cloud," said Nadella. "So even when you're thinking about a console or a PC, the cloud is actually very integral to the experience. So it’s not just streaming alone when I think about the cloud, streaming is still part of that overall cloud."
