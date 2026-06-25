MIO: Memories in Orbit Developer Shutting Down - News

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MIO: Memories in Orbit developer Douze Dixiemes has shut down according to French outlet Le Figaro and reported by Insider Gaming.

The developer released the science-fiction Metroidvania game in January of this year for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

The co-founders of Douze Dixièmes, according to French journalist Gauthier Andres, bought back its shared from publisher Focus Entertainment. This allowed them to shut down the studio and lay off its staff on their own terms.

Douze Dixiemes was founded in 2017 and released Shady Part of Me in 2020. It was acquired by Focus Entertainment in 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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