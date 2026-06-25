Enshrouded Launches October 15 for PS5 and PC, Spring 2027 for Xbox Series - News

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Developer Keen Games announced the co-op survival action RPG, Enshrouded, will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on October 15, and for the Xbox Series X|S in spring 2027.

"Our team worked tirelessly to launch Enshrouded 1.0 and its exciting new content simultaneously across PC, PlayStation 5, Playstation 5 Pro, and Xbox Series X|S," said Keen Games CEO Jan Jockel.

"Enshrouded combines large-scale voxel building, fully terraformable worlds, advanced multiplayer systems, and a vast open world in ways that are technically very demanding. As we approached launch, we decided that achieving the level of quality and performance we expect on Xbox would require additional time.

"We never want to rush a platform release or compromise on quality. Development of the Xbox version is progressing steadily, and we’re planning to bring Enshrouded to Xbox players in spring 2027. Players can look forward to learning much more about Enshrouded 1.0 this summer."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below

Initially revealed back on May 3, 2023, Enshrouded has undergone incredible development and systemic updates since its EA launch in January 2024. Since then, eight major content updates have been released, added three new biomes and their accompanying monsters to the game, along with new weapons, armors, creatures, base materials, decorations, and much, much more. Not satisfied with only adding new biomes or monsters, Keen Games made the choice to add dynamic water into the game, no mean feat for a voxel-based adventure game. Players have built architectural wonders, from recreating famous castles to building more… esoteric structures, such as giant toilets, and decorated their bases with weapon racks, feast tables, cuddly animals, and a wealth of other decorations. Since day one, Keen Games has listened to the astounding Enshrouded fan base via the player feedback platform to understand what they love, dislike, and want to see in the game. This will continue through the 1.0 launch across all platforms and beyond, as Keen Games plans to support the game and add more content for years to come.

Enshrouded is a game of survival, action RPG combat, building, and crafting, set within a sprawling voxel-based continent called Embervale. You are Flameborn, the last ember of hope for a dying race. Venture into a vast world, vanquish punishing bosses, build grand halls, and forge your path in this co-op survival action RPG. Endure the corrupting fog that plagues the land to seek rare treasures and frightening creatures within it, and to reclaim your kingdom’s lost beauty and history. Beneath the ruins and within the Shroud lies a story of magic, ruin, and redemption. Awaken the ancient Flame and reclaim the hope that once illuminated this fallen world.

The Secrets of a Fallen Realm

Journey across its diverse biomes, from the sun-scorched Kindlewastes to the shadowed depths of The Revelwood, to uncover the remnants of lost cultures and forgotten myths.

Best in Class Building System

Bring life back to the land with powerful voxel building tools. Create grand structures, customize every detail, and shelter NPCs who unlock workshops and the means to craft epic gear.

Multiplayer Cooperative Play

Join up to eight players in cooperative play to raid, build, and battle the Fell hordes together with your friends.

Survival in the Shroud

Scavenge the ruins, battle the wilds, and grow strong enough to face the horrors within the Shroud.

Heart Pounding Action Combat

Battle corrupted factions and deadly bosses twisted by the Shroud. Dodge, parry, and unleash powerful skills and spells while you forge your own combat style as a Wizard, Ranger, or Warrior.

Crafting Gear Worthy of Legends

Craft and upgrade legendary weapons and armor. Expand your skills to master sword, shield, staff, and bow and stand against the Shroud.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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