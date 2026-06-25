PlayStation CEO Says Goal for Cheaper Japan-Only PS5 Was Done to Revitalize Japanese Market - News

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The President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) Hideaki Nishino in an interview with Famitsu said selling the cheaper Japan-only PlayStation 5 is being done to revitalize the PlayStation business in the country.

He also stated that due to the exchange rates caused by the weaker yen gamers from outside of Japan were importing the region-free version of the PS5 from Japan instead of buying them from their own country.

"We were aware that due to exchange rates, outflows from Japan to overseas had occurred," said Nishino (via Google translate).

"In this context, we decided that we should properly deliver the Japanese PS5 to the Japanese audience. While calling it a countermeasure may not be ideal, we believe that by making it Japanese-only and exclusive to Japanese accounts, we were able to set a uniquely Japanese price.

"By setting prices that are more affordable compared to region-free digital editions, we aim to further revitalize Japan's important gaming community and market."

He added, "We consider the PS5 Digital Edition Japanese-only model a strategic investment."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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