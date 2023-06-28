Bobby Kotick Isn't Interested in Xbox Game Pass or Any Subscription Services - News

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick during today's Microsoft vs FTC hearing was asked about Xbox Game Pass and subscription services and he doesn't have any interest in any of them.

"I have a general aversion to the idea of multi game subscription services," said Kotick. "Maybe part of it is being in Los Angeles and having large, big media companies move their content to these subscription streaming services and the business results have suffered."

Kotick said he wouldn't put Call of Duty on any subscription service and the company is currently not generating any revenue from them. However, he did say Activision Blizzard has experimented with a few streaming services."

Activision Blizzard currently has no plans to put any of its games on streaming services.

The FTC said Activision Blizzard hasn't made a formal decision about not putting its games on subscriptions and Kotick said "We’d evaluate. Generally speaking I don’t believe that a multi-subscription service for games is the best way to enable players to make their investments."

Kotick added the company has "no plans to provide our games to the Sony multi-game subscription service."

